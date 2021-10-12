Review of the Netflix movie Stowaway with Anna Kendrick

Review of the movie Stowaway, Netflix’s latest sci-fi bet released on April 22, 2021. With a large cast led by Anna Kendrick, the film tells of a space mission to Mars, in which, shortly after Leaving Earth, the protagonists discover that a member of the technical team has been locked in the ship by mistake.

Synopsis

A two-year mission to Mars begins, during which the three-person ship’s crew discovers a member of the technical team who has been locked up by mistake. This event will soon endanger the safety of the four characters, who must make a series of tough decisions.

Review of the Netflix movie Stowaway

The Netflix Stowaway movie is directed by Joe Penna and co-written with Ryan Morrison. A drama developed in space and simmered. In fact, everything happens so slowly that sometimes it seems that nothing is going to happen, that there is no problem, until everything happens suddenly.

The human side of an extreme situation

The Netflix Stowaway movie it constantly orbits around its protagonists and how each decision-making or new event affects them.

For a movie that puts so much weight on its characters to work well, you usually need very strong performances, and luckily for Netflix, Stowaway count on them. Particularly noteworthy is the work of Toni Collette as the captain of the ship, who once again demonstrates her extensive range and her ability to blend in with the characters she plays.

Too slow a pace

Even though the slow pace of the Netflix Stowaway movie works well at first to get you into space and environment, it ends up being too heavy since there are no major incidents during the development of the plot. Even when the problem facing the characters is revealed, the tension does not rise excessively and suddenly it seems that the film is in a hurry to finish, closing the film with a very rushed ending.

The abandonment of moral conflict

As a consequence of this somewhat abrupt end, the moral conflict that the protagonists face is introduced in a totally superficial way without really delving into the consequences of their decisions. This personal conflict that each character goes through was the most interesting thing about a film like this, but, in the end, everything that the first half seems to work for is quickly abandoned in the second, falling into simple and unoriginal resolutions.

The interest does not run out

Despite having such a slow pace, the Netflix Stowaway movie keeps the viewer’s interest until the end. Thanks to their performances and a conflict that engages from the first moment, the curiosity to know the end of the protagonists is maintained throughout the footage.









Final opinion of the Netflix movie Stowaway

The Netflix Stowaway movie is a science fiction drama that promises an introspective vision towards a group of astronauts facing an extreme situation. However, it does not meet expectations and ends up falling into a series of formal topics typical of the genre, leaving a bittersweet taste in the mouth. Despite this, it has outstanding performances that bring charisma to the characters and make the film worth giving a shot.

Premiere of Stowaway and Technical Sheet

Original title: Stowaway

Gender: Science fiction

Official Site: Netflix Stowaway Movie

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: April 22, 2021 on Netflix

Producer: Co-production United States-Germany; XYZ Films, Rise Pictures, RainMaker Films, Yale Productions, Augenschein Filmproduktion, Black Canopy Films, MMC Movies, Phiphen Pictures, Stage 6 Films

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 117 min.

Year: 2021

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 7 years

Artistic file

Address: Joe penna

Script: Joe Penna, Ryan morrison

Music: Volker bertelmann

Distribution: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier anderson

