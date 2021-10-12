Reese Witherspoon talks about the lack of support she felt in becoming a mother

Every day more celebrities share that side of motherhood that is not always seen, helping to normalize issues such as postpartum depression, the challenges of being a working mother or the difficulties that can arise during breastfeeding.

The most recent to do so has been the actress Reese Witherspoon, who spoke about how difficult and lonely it was to become a mother, remembering the importance of the tribe and support for new mothers.

Although Reese first became a mother more than 20 years agoIn those days it was rare for people to speak so openly about those not-so-pretty or idyllic issues of motherhood, so it has been recently that we have learned a little more about her experience as a mother.

On this occasion, it was through the podcast “We are supported by …”, where he spoke with actress Kristen Bell about those first months after the birth of their first daughter, Ava, after becoming a mother at 23:

“I didn’t have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned very early that this would not work. I tried my best for five months with Ava, not sleeping and feeling delusional. I wouldn’t have been able to work if I had to. I was lucky enough to have some money saved and I didn’t need to work, but it’s just not a one-person job. I’d even say it’s not a job for just two people“the actress shared referring to raising and caring for a baby.

A year ago, Reese was a guest on actress and activist Jameela Jamil’s podcast, where she spoke a little more about your mental health during that first postpartum:

“With one of my children I had a mild depression, with another it was serious and I had to take quite strong medication because I could not think well, and with the other I had nothing“shared the actress.

Also, on that occasion she spoke about that moment when breastfeeding ends, something that is not always as simple as it seems:









“We don’t understand the hormone roller coaster you experience when you stop breastfeeding. Nobody explained it to me. I was 23 years old and no one ever told me that when you start feeding him solid food your hormones go down the drain“the actress recalled.”I felt more depressed than ever in my whole life, I was very scared“.

More support in the postpartum

The difficulties that the actress shares are familiar to many mothers. As we have mentioned on more than one occasion, during the postpartum period (which is much longer than the puerperium or quarantine after delivery) no mother should spend much time alone.

It is necessary to continue emphasizing this and resort to that tribe that accompanies and shelters not only the baby, but the mother who has also just been born alongside her son. Because those first months are usually the hardest physically and emotionally, and the ones that can have the most impact on women’s mental health.

The cases of postpartum depression continue to increase year after year, especially in a time as difficult as the pandemic that we are experiencing, so it is more important and necessary than ever to rescue the tribe so that we can prevent and detect any mental health problem in time, as well as to support women in their new stage as mothers, because even if their partner is fully involved, as Reese says, it is a job that even requires more than two people.

Via | Buzzfeed

Photo | @Reese witherspoon

In Babies and more | The reality of the lack of attention and care for mothers in the postpartum, in a post that has gone viral