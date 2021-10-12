Rambo and John McClane are back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Ten

Call of duty It is not particularly known for its crossovers, although it has had a few in recent years, but they reached the top when they announced the special event Heroes of the 80s for in. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, which brought two operator packages, each with a brand new operator straight out of the ’80s action movies.

Rambo, from the series of homonymous films, masterfully interpreted (at least in its first two installments) by Sylvester Stallone. AND John McClane, from the movie series Hard to Kill, played by Bruce Willis. Both characters were incorporated into the game as a new operator (both from NATO) and not as a simple skin for some pre-existing operator. The limited-time event became available in May of this year, and both characters could be obtained from the store.

But at the end of the event, the packages that included these operators disappeared from the store forever. Or so it was believed, because they are again available for purchase for a limited time. Both operator packages will be available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Until the 9 of november. What do these carrier packages include? You will ask yourself. Below, we detail the complete content of these batches.

Rambo Operator Bundle

– Unlock Rambo operator for NATO

– Rambo Classic: A custom M60, with red tracers with dismemberment effect and explosive elemental damage in zombie mode.

– Bloodstained: A custom AK-47, with red tracers with dismemberment effect and explosive elemental damage in zombie mode.

– Rambo knife: a classic knife with dismemberment effect.

– Jump Shot: A shot where Rambo eliminates the enemy with his bow.

– Kill in combat: Another shot where Rambo stabs his opponent multiple times.

– Special forces: a watch.

– Talisman: an accessory for the weapon with the figure of Buddha, referring to Rambo II.

– Sight Ribbon and Jungle Fight are the emblem and business card, respectively.











The Rambo Operator Bundle is available in the store for 2400 CP.

Tough To Kill Operator Bundle

– Unlock John McClane as an Operator for NATO.

– Plaza Security: a custom Golf, with orange tracers and dismemberment effect and explosive elemental damage in zombie mode.

– Plane Busters: A custom MP5, with orange tracers and dismemberment effect and explosive elemental damage in zombie mode.

– Hostage Liberator: A custom AUG, with orange tracers and dismemberment effect and explosive elemental damage in zombie mode.

– Hidden Weapon: An auction in which McClane pretends to have been cornered by his enemy, only to pull out a hidden weapon and take him out with a gunshot to the face.

– McClane’s Watch: Guess what this item is.

– Detective Badge: A weapon charm, McClane’s Police Badge.

– Coordinated Attack and Air-tight Conduit are the emblem and the calling card, respectively.

– Double experience card for one hour.



The John McClane Operator Bundle can be purchased from the store for 2400 CP.

In their original language, both characters use audio taken directly from the movies for dialogue, so don’t expect them to have special phrases when interacting in the game. In Latin Spanish, Pedro D’aguillon Jr. dubs the dialogues of Rambo, as he did in Rambo: Primera Sangre, while Carlos Segundo does the same with John McClane, as Manolo García, who dubbed it in the first two films, unfortunately already he is not among us.