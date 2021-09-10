Friday, October 15, 2021
Project EVE would also come to Xbox Series and PC

By Sonia Gupta
Those of us who love video games are about to enter a period where we are going to have very difficult time to enjoy everything that is coming. Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, PC or Switch, the next few months and years are going to be full of sheer wonders (not counting what has yet to be announced).

The PlayStation Showcase took place yesterday, where we got to take a look at some really cool games. One that nobody expected and left us very surprised was Project EVE, developed by the Korean studio Shift Up. This hack n ‘slash was shown on PS5, but despite it the game would also reach both Xbox and PC.

Project EVE superbly mixes Bayonetta and DMC

The title, which is being developed with Unreal Engine 4, was announced long ago, specifically in 2019. During its announcement it was specified that the title would come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and that added to the fact that yesterday it was not presented as a PlayStation exclusive suggests that the title should finally reach both Xbox Series X | S and PC.




The studio has not yet given any kind of launch window, so it is to be expected that it will still take us a little while to be able to enjoy it on our consoles.


Sonia Gupta
