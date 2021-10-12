polyamory, diversity and other issues



Will Smith’s unusual family: polyamory, diversity and other matters

A family of the most media… and unconventional!

We all knew Will Smith when he was a young man who came from West Philadelphia to Bel Air to live with Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian. From there we have not stopped enjoying his meteoric film career. In the midst of all that success, he has been forming a family whose rules are not traditional at all. Quite the opposite …

Almost 25 years of marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997, a union that occurred after the actor divorced Sheree Zampino, his previous wife and with whom he had his first-born, William Carroll Smith III, better known as Trey Smith. . With Jada, Will had two other children: Jaden Christopher Syre, born in 1998, and Willow Reign, born in 2000.

They maintain an open relationship

It has recently been known, thanks to statements by Will Smith in GQ magazine, that in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith they maintain an open relationship. The truth is that, according to the actor, in most of their relationship they have chosen monogamy, although at the moment this is not the case. And is that Jada never believed in conventional marriage, said the actor.

Jada’s infidelity with a friend of her son

The American rapper August Alsina, friend of Jaden Smith, son of Will and Jada, assured in July 2020 in an interview on the program ‘Breakfast Club’, presented by Angela Yee, that, in the past, he had a sentimental affair with the mother of his friend and who, by the way, would have had the blessing of Will Smith. Jada denied his statements through his representative.

The confession of his infidelity

A few days after denying it, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed in front of Will Smith on his program ‘Red Table Talk’, which is broadcast on Facebook, that he did cheat on August Alsina four years ago. The actress assured that her marriage at that time was suffering a great crisis and was on the verge of breaking up.

Willow Smith’s public support for her parents

After the controversy about the infidelity of Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow wanted to give her opinion on the program ‘Red Table Talk’, showing pride of her parents for “being honest before millions of people overcoming the matter in a mature and intelligent way.”

Other controversies: Jada and Marc Anthony

The case of infidelity has not been the only controversy in which the couple formed by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has been involved. In 2011 the couple suffered their first crisis when it was speculated that the actress had a relationship with the singer Marc Anthony, a close friend of the two. The protagonists denied the story and assured that it was something totally false.

Other controversies: Will Smith and Margot Robbie

During the filming of the film ‘Focus’ (2015), information emerged that pointed out that Will Smith was cheating on Jada with his co-star, Margot Robbie, because of their cordial and close relationship, something that aroused suspicion and speculation. The supposed romance, in this case, would also be denied.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s addictions

The matriarch of the Smith family, Jada, assured in ‘Red Table Talk’ that she had had addiction problems, especially to alcohol, but also to some types of substances. As he said, “For me, drinking wine was like drinking water. I drank a lot of alcohol in high school and when I got out of it, I started mixing it with everything. ” Addictions are not new in his family, as his mother was also hooked and his father died in 2010 of an overdose.

‘Red Table Talk’: an accumulation of controversies

‘Red Table Talk’, the famous Facebook Watch show, is a talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Benfield-Norris, and Willow Smith. Three generations in a program in which several controversial confessions have emerged. Apart from the issues of infidelity and substance abuse, Jada also claimed that on two occasions he had fallen in love with other women.

Couples therapy, your great ally

The bad times that they have lived throughout their marriage, led Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to go to couples therapy on countless occasions, which has helped them a lot to tell the truth to each other, just as the actor admitted in the British newspaper The Sun. That, he assured, was a great support to overcome the difficult moments of their relationship.

Willow Smith

The only daughter of Will and Jada, actress, model and singer, she also stomps and exhibits her free spirit, pure 21st century. In 2019 she said that she is bisexual and that she is open to the practice of polyamory. Of course, his confession came on ‘Red Table Talk’

Open to everything

As he noted, “I love men and women equally. I feel like I could be polyfidel with those two people. I am not the type of person who is constantly looking for new experiences. For me, it’s about the evolution of human relationships and I don’t want anything to define me ”.

The controversial photo of Willow Smith and Moisés Arias

When she was only 13 years old, Willow Smith generated a great controversy for her appearance in a photograph with the actor and friend of hers since childhood Moisés Arias, who was 20 years old at the time. In the image, he appears shirtless and she is lying next to him on a bed. Although the appearance of the image is quite innocent, Arias was forced to delete the photo from his Instagram account due to strong criticism.

Jaden Smith

About Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s middle son, there is speculation about his sexuality, although he has never spoken about his preferences. It is easy to see him with styles that include skirts, headdresses and feminine jewelry.

Her boyfriend, Tyler, the Creator

There is the photo he posted on social networks kissing with the rapper Lil.B or some statements in which he said about his best friend, the also rapper Tyler, the Creator, that “Tyler does not want to say it, but he is my f *** ing boyfriend and he’s been my f *** boyfriend my whole f *** ing life. “

Trey smith

Trey Smith is, apart from Will Smith’s first child, the fruit of his marriage to Sheree Zampino, the most unknown and discreet of the Smith brothers. He is an actor and DJ and participated in a video with his father, which he spread through Instagram, in which Will revealed the difficulties that the two have gone through in their relationship.