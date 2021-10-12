Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingplayers break a new record ... and then the game
Gaming

players break a new record … and then the game

By Sonia Gupta
0
40




In late October 2020, CCP Games revealed that the popular MMORPG-RTS EVE Online he had broken two world records. One consisted of the largest multiplayer PvP (Player vs. Player) battle in history with a total of 8,825 players. Another was the highest number of simultaneous players in a multiplayer PvP battle with 6,557 participants.

It should be noted that this was not the first time EVE Online broke a world record. In 2014, “B-R5RB’s Bloodbath” gathered 2,200 players. In 2018, “The Siege of 9-4RP2” almost tripled that amount with 6,142 simultaneous players. However, the community of EVE Online They continue to show that there is no limit to what you can achieve.

EVE Online again breaks the record for the most simultaneous players in a multiplayer PvP battle

On January 2, the largest battle in the history of the game was fought. How big? 13,770 simultaneous players participated. This combat – which is part of the so-called “World War Bee 2”, a conflict that began in July last year and resumed shortly after a Christmas truce – practically doubled the past record. However, such an amount had unexpected effects on the entire game. When 6,739 of those players attempted to rally on the M2-XFE system to fight, the EVE Online collapsed.




While the results of this battle can be impressive and even hilarious, CCP Games is grappling with a problem. Beyond the possibility that the servers will not support future events of the same scale, many players were left handicapped and disappointed by the sudden end of the fight. Through a publication, CCP has reiterated that it will not make refunds for units lost due to the failure of the servers.

After reviewing the battle, CCP Games concluded with the following observation:

“CCP and the New Eden pilots have been involved in a perpetual arms race. Players push the limits of what is possible and we have continued to improve game performance with better hardware, software and changes to mechanics. As players continue to create larger wars, they continue to push the game into uncharted territory. We salute all the players for their efforts and ambitions. This war, which has had unfortunate moments for both sides, continues to shape the world of New Eden and add exciting tales to the history of EVE Online”.

EVE Online is available for PC as a ‘free-to-play’.

Source: official page of EVE Online


Previous articleWill Smith reveals his workout plan with Fitbit
Next articleWarframe will show the first gameplay of the New War during TennoCon 2021
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv