Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityNicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and a constellation of stars gathered...
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and a constellation of stars gathered at the opening of the Oscar Museum

By Hasan Sheikh
0
130




Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles

VALERIE MACON

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opens to the public on Thursday, following a delay of more than a year due to the coronavirus. And over the weekend, the stars gathered to inaugurate the new Oscars venue, as the 150,000-square-meter complex includes a theater from which the ceremony will take place from 2022. Among the stars present were, for Of course, many Academy Award winners, such as Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Regina king, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Cher, as well as other contemporary luminaries, including Kristen Stewart and Meg Ryan.

Five things you need to know about The Squid Game, Netflix’s number one series

During the evening, they were honored for their careers to Sophia loren and the Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima. The complex was designed by architect Renzo Piano and will open to the public on Thursday the 30th on the campus of LACMA (the Los Angeles County Museum of the Arts) at the intersection of Wilshire and Fairfax in the Mecca of Cinema. In addition to exhibits on great seventh art creators and artists, the museum will house a large collection of memorabilia, including Dorothy’s ruby ​​shoes in The Wizard of Oz, the sleigh of The citizen, a replica of the R2-D2 robot from Star wars and the fearsome shark Bruce, from Shark.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum Gala on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Richard Shotwell

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum Gala on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) (Richard Shotwell /)
Italian actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021 in Los & # xc1; angels, California. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)

VALERIE MACON

Italian actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (VALERIE MACON /)
Actress Meg Ryan is seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP)

Dan steinberg

Actress Meg Ryan is seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)

Lady Gaga delight & # xf3; to those present with a small concert

Billy bennight

Lady Gaga delighted those present with a small concert (Billy Bennight /)
Filmmaker Spike Lee at the museum opening: gan & # xf3; Oscar for the screenplay adapted by The KKKlan Underdog

Richard Shotwell

Filmmaker Spike Lee at the museum opening: he won the Oscar for the screenplay adapted by The KKKlan Undercover (Richard Shotwell /)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / AFP

Frazer Harrison




LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / AFP (Frazer Harrison /)
Actor Tom Hanks, left, and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are seen at the Opening Gala of the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images at the Museum of the Academy of Images In Motion on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP)

Dan steinberg

Actor Tom Hanks, left, and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are seen at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images Opening Gala at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)
Actor Orlando Bloom, right, and singer Katy Perry are seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Los & # xc1; angels. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP)

Dan steinberg

Actor Orlando Bloom, right, and singer Katy Perry are seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)
American actress Maggie Gyllenhall, who just won the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival, was also part of the Academy celebration

VALERIE MACON

The American actress Maggie Gyllenhall, who just won the award for best screenplay at the Venice festival, was also part of the Academy’s celebration (VALERIE MACON /)
25 September 2021, United States, Los & # xc1; angels: American actress Halle Berry attends the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Moving Images, which was held & # xf3; at the Academy Museum of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open & # xe1; to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa

Billy bennight

25 September 2021, USA, Los Angeles: American actress Halle Berry attends the opening gala of the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images, held at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa (Billy Bennight /)
25 September 2021, United States, Los & # xc1; angels: American actress Kate Hudson attends the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Moving Images, which was held & # xf3; at the Academy Museum of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open & # xe1; to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa

Billy bennight

25 September 2021, USA, Los Angeles: American actress Kate Hudson attends the opening gala of the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images, held at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa (Billy Bennight /)
HOME

ACADEMY MUSEUM FOUNDATION

A view of the museum, designed by Renzo Piano, which opens to the public in Los Angeles on Thursday (ACADEMY MUSEUM FOUNDATION /)


Previous articleThis is Daniel Depp, the unknown actor’s support who does not look like him at all
Next article‘Captain America 2’: Anna Kendrick (‘Breaking Dawn’), Felicity Jones (‘Like Crazy’) and Imogen Poots (‘Centurion’) Bid For Female Role – Movie News
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv