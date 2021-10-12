Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and a constellation of stars gathered at the opening of the Oscar Museum

VALERIE MACON

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opens to the public on Thursday, following a delay of more than a year due to the coronavirus. And over the weekend, the stars gathered to inaugurate the new Oscars venue, as the 150,000-square-meter complex includes a theater from which the ceremony will take place from 2022. Among the stars present were, for Of course, many Academy Award winners, such as Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Regina king, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Cher, as well as other contemporary luminaries, including Kristen Stewart and Meg Ryan.

Five things you need to know about The Squid Game, Netflix’s number one series

During the evening, they were honored for their careers to Sophia loren and the Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima. The complex was designed by architect Renzo Piano and will open to the public on Thursday the 30th on the campus of LACMA (the Los Angeles County Museum of the Arts) at the intersection of Wilshire and Fairfax in the Mecca of Cinema. In addition to exhibits on great seventh art creators and artists, the museum will house a large collection of memorabilia, including Dorothy’s ruby ​​shoes in The Wizard of Oz, the sleigh of The citizen, a replica of the R2-D2 robot from Star wars and the fearsome shark Bruce, from Shark.

Richard Shotwell

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum Gala on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) (Richard Shotwell /)

VALERIE MACON

Italian actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (VALERIE MACON /)

Dan steinberg

Actress Meg Ryan is seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)

Continue reading the story

Billy bennight

Lady Gaga delighted those present with a small concert (Billy Bennight /)

Richard Shotwell

Filmmaker Spike Lee at the museum opening: he won the Oscar for the screenplay adapted by The KKKlan Undercover (Richard Shotwell /)

Frazer Harrison







LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / AFP (Frazer Harrison /)

Dan steinberg

Actor Tom Hanks, left, and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are seen at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images Opening Gala at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)

Dan steinberg

Actor Orlando Bloom, right, and singer Katy Perry are seen at the Academy of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP) (Dan Steinberg /)

VALERIE MACON

The American actress Maggie Gyllenhall, who just won the award for best screenplay at the Venice festival, was also part of the Academy’s celebration (VALERIE MACON /)

Billy bennight

25 September 2021, USA, Los Angeles: American actress Halle Berry attends the opening gala of the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images, held at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa (Billy Bennight /)

Billy bennight

25 September 2021, USA, Los Angeles: American actress Kate Hudson attends the opening gala of the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images, held at the Museum of the Academy of Moving Images on Wilshire Boulevard. The museum will open to the public on September 30, 2021. Photo: Billy Bennight / ZUMA Press Wire / dpa (Billy Bennight /)

ACADEMY MUSEUM FOUNDATION

A view of the museum, designed by Renzo Piano, which opens to the public in Los Angeles on Thursday (ACADEMY MUSEUM FOUNDATION /)