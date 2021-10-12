Nicolas Cage explains why he will not see The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film in which he plays himself

Like their fans, artists usually enjoy their creations or, at least, know the final result to see how it turned out, but that is not the case with Nicolas Cage, who claimed he won’t see his new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which will premiere in April next year.

In the film directed by Tom gormican, the Oscar winner will play a fictional version of himself and share a cast with Pedro Pascal, Sharon horgan, Tiffany haddish and Neil Patrick Harris. Even so, the actor assured that he will not enjoy the final producer of this story in which he also played the role of producer.









In a dialogue with Collider, Cage said: “I’m never going to see that movie. They tell me it’s good. My manager Mike Nilon, who is also one of the producers, saw it. He was very happy“He continued.” I’ve been told that the audience loved the feature film … But it’s too crazy a trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch myself play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic and anxiety-ridden version of me. . Because he kept pushing me in that direction. “

Explaining his refusal to see the film, Cage commented: “I said, ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I really am. [lleno de] quiet, meditative and reflective moments. I’m not this neurotic, nervous, and anxious guy all the time. ‘”In closing, the Long Beach native made it clear: “I won’t see the movie. But I hope you enjoy it.”.