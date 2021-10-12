Natalie Portman reveals what she had to do to be Thor

Actress Natalie Portman will replace Chris Hemsworth as the new Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

When actors sign up to play superheroes they need to get in very good shape to measure up to the character and to Natalie Portman It was not easy since I had never done such physical roles as being the new Thor at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

For now we do not have many details of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but they have already commented that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be worthy and will raise the Mjölnir receiving great power. In a recent interview, he commented on how hard the training was.

“We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, heavy weight training that I had never done before. Of course, I never set out to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of agility and strength work ”.

“It definitely helps you get into character, and it has definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently. You feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life. “. Commented Natalie Portman.











How will you get all that power?

Attention SPOILERS. For now we do not know how it will turn Jane foster on Thor, but there are some leaks that could give very interesting clues. According to some images that we have seen from the filming, we know that new Asgard that is in Norway, has also become a tourist area. Also, there are the remains of the hammer that he broke Hela (Cate Blanchett). When the character of Natalie Portman go to that place, the hammer will recognize her and recompose itself and for that she will obtain the power of Thor.

Theoretically the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian Bale) will kill or seriously injure Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which will cause all that power to reach Jane foster.

Taika waititi come back to direct Thor: Love and Thunder after his huge success with Thor: Ragnarok. The cast will feature Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe. There will also be small cameos from Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth.

We can see Natalie Portman wielding Mjölnir in Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.