Mila Kunis films in Canada, Kesha enjoys the beaches of Los Angeles: celebrities in one click

Summer day. Kesha enjoyed the high temperatures on the Los Angeles beaches. The singer was accompanied by a friend, sunbathing and cooling off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

A different day Britney Spears took a vacation to Hawaii with her partner, Sam Asghari. During a walk they stopped to pet a pig. The singer was enthusiastic next to the animal

Karlie Kloss enjoyed a walk with her baby Levi through the streets of New York. The model wore an ankle-length black dress, which she combined with comfortable walking shoes

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, shared a lunch with a group of friends at an exclusive restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of New York. The young man wore a total black look that included a cap, while the actress opted for a blue jean and a black leather jacket with embroidery and faux fur details on the collar.

Romantic night. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid went to eat at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu and were photographed when they arrived holding hands. The actress wore black pants, a striped shirt, a blue jacket and white sneakers

Cameron Diaz took his daughter to a swimming class. She was photographed on her way home to Beverly Hills. The actress wore a black dress, white sandals, a purple purse that she combined with her sunglasses. And he carried his little girl in his arms

Robert Pattinson took a tennis class in Los Feliz, California, and was photographed leaving the club. He tried to keep a low profile by wearing sunglasses and a hat. And he wore a sporty look of gray pants, a white printed T-shirt that he combined with his sneakers

Lucy Hale walked the streets of Studio City with a casual look: she wore black bikers, a T-shirt with inscription in white letters and purple sneakers. He completed his outfit with sunglasses and Christian Dior wallet

Workday. Mila Kunis is in Toronto, Canada, filming “Luckiest Girl Alive.” She was photographed while walking around the set waiting for her turn to film, she wears a protective mask to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus

Shopping day. Hilary Duff went on an exclusive Los Angeles shopping trip. The actress wore a light jean, a printed blouse with ruffles on her shoulders, heels and a brown leather wallet. In addition, he carried the bags he bought (Photos: The Grosby Group)

