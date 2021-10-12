Merchan for Fortnite fans that you will want to have

Fortnite has undoubtedly been one of the proper names in the world of video games. This unique game has had -and still has- millions of fans around the world, being without a doubt one of the leading games on streaming platforms like Twitch and with a predominantly young audience.

That is why we can find all kinds of merchandising about the game, from clothes to action figures, Funkos or Nerf toy guns. And since summer is not over yet, we want to show you some articles that are sure to give more fun to these hot days. It’s never too late for a good water battle, a challenging Nerf dart competition, or an amazing game of Fornite-inspired board games and if you can share that experience with friends, it will be even better.

How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite (2021)

Super Soaker Gun Fornite Burs Ar

The first option that we bring for you is an amazing squirt gun inspired by the equipment that is used in Fornite. This replica called Super Soaker Fornite Burs Ar is the perfect choice if your goal is to soak up your opponents and come out of battle safely. It is also the perfect gift for anyone who is willing to take on some incredible hours in combat, as it is so easy to use.

Hasbro Fornite Microshots Nerf Gun

Another item that you will undoubtedly want to have is the pistol Nerf Fornite Microshots by Hasbro, an amazing dart launcher inspired by Fornite’s rocket launcher. Thanks to its compact design, it is the perfect option to become your favorite character and practice your aim by taking down all the obstacles you want.

Nerf Fornite SR Gun

One of my favorite options is the pistol Nerf Fornite SR, a large replica of the launcher that appears in Fornite. This pistol features four darts in the blaster and includes a sight glass that you can use to line up your shots.

With it you can feel that you are playing Fornite in real life and there is no better feeling than sharing that experience with your friends. The Nerf Fornite SR Blaster includes eight official Nerf darts and is easy to use. All you have to do is load the darts into the launcher, bring the firing pin back, aim at your target, and pull the trigger that will launch one of the darts.

Nerf Fornite Pump SG Gun

The other option that we bring for you is the gun Nerf Fornite Pump SG, This replica launches a large Nerf dart by pumping it, making it easier for you to dominate the competition with your friends and get the victory. This option includes four official Nerf Mega darts.

Latest Xbox Series S announcement highlights Fortnite at 120 fps

Monopoly by Fornite

On the other hand, if board games are more your thing, we have the right option for you with this spectacular Monopoly by Fornite in which you will be able to show everyone the great skills you have to take over their properties and be the winner of the game.

This edition of Fornite’s Monopoly represents on the board the locations of the video game instead of the traditional properties that we used to see in previous editions. Players will aim to earn life points instead of money, which will make the experience more entertaining.

You can use the objects in the treasure chest and the action dice to defeat your opponents. The game includes 27 cardboard pieces with bases, which will serve to represent each of the characters with different clothes that the players can select to start the game.

Collectible minifigures

If you are one of those who enjoy having minifigures decorating your play space and you are a Fortnite fan, you will definitely like these figures. There are several models and as often happens in these cases, we will never settle for just one, so be careful that these things are addictive.

Well this is the Fortnite merchandising most curious that we have found in toy stores, do you know any that have escaped us? We read you in the comments!







