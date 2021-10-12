Marvel ‘flirts’ with Meryl Streep to join its cinematic universe

Agree with the site specialized in geek culture Giant Freakin Robot, Marvel Studios is on talks with Meryl streep for incorporate it to their ranks.

There are not many details about it, only that would embody yet character fully written for her which means it would be a new paper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), unpublished in the comics.

It is not the first time that producers have used well-known and box-office actors in their films, since they have already appeared in them. Robert Redford (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Michael Douglas and Michelle pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

The news does not sound far-fetched because, in recent years, Streep has focused his career on big challenges actors in the cinema and the TV. For example, her dramatic gifts were portrayed with impact on the second season from Big Little Lies.









And in December, will embody the Chairwoman from USA on the Netflix tape Don’t look up; in which, two astronomers they discover that a asteroid will be impacted with The earth and they must alert the whole world to this fact.

In this last stage, the UCM has portrayed powerful female characters; for example, in his next film installment (Eternals), Salma Hayek will give life to the leader of this group of defenders (Ajak) of the earth when, originally In the comics, his role is a man.