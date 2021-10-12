“Little Secrets” on HBO Max: to see or not to see the movie with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto? | The Little Things | Review | Criticism | Comment | Streaming | Thriller | Cinema | Suspense | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

It is known to all that the film industry was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas closed, jobs lost, filming stopped and, obviously, premieres that had to be postponed or transferred to other platforms such as the streaming. An example of this is “Little secrets”(“The Little Things”) Film written and directed by renowned director John Lee Hancock that now all of Latin America can see thanks to HBO Max.

Successive crimes of women shake the tranquility in Bakersfield, United States, in 1990. The situation becomes so complex that the Federals could enter to carve. However, when investigator Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) takes on the problem, his seriousness and self-determination suggest that soon there will be answers and the culprit will fall.

Taking his first steps at the scene, Baxter quickly meets Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington), a retired Los Angeles Police detective who now serves as a local deputy sheriff. Although they both seem to have very different profiles and modes – which is why they touch each other in each of their initial dialogues – they finally hit it off and become a kind of ‘teacher and student’ looking for the culprit of this wave of crimes.

Stated like a drama, “Little secrets”Is supported by two columns. The first, with the ‘good guys’ desperately looking for the murderer of women. Only in this line can we find the first deficiencies. A Joe Deacon who looks exaggeratedly “expert” ends up being certainly cloying. Even for fans of Robert McCall in “The Justice” seeing now Washington sitting in a chair to “imagine” how a bloody crime could have been committed is somewhat forced.

Then comes the character of Detective Baxter, portrayed as the typical ‘classroom chancón’, with a wife and children whom he seems to have neglected as he fuels his obsession with solving crimes. In Hancock’s tape there is no questioning of the latter. His wife seems immobilized behind the door as she watches him – at dawn – sitting outside the kitchen. In himself, Rami Malek (actor who plays the detective) has not done a bad job. His interpretation is convincing when it comes to showing us a policeman who seeks to enforce the law at all costs. Probably the error here is that the script has put it several steps behind Washington, if we talk about ranks.









But not everything is bad in “Little secrets”. There is a figure that stands out at all times. From his first scene – hiding from Deacon in the workshop where he works as a ‘repairman’ of objects – Albert Sparma (Jared Leto) is the typical deranged who is willing to make everyone around him lose patience. His appearance (dark circles, long hair, bulging belly), his lanky walk, is absolutely convincing. Almost the entire second part of the film owes a lot to this dark-edged character.

Although we have already talked about the good and the bad, there is a second column on which this film rests: the dark past that any of us can carry around in our minds. This last factor makes “Little secrets”In a story not only of crimes and victims, but also of the impossibility of redemption that often accompanies us until the last day. Deacon most likely represents what Baxter is on track to become. And it goes that the first is able to give a hand to the second so that this fall into the deep hole of guilt is slightly less heavy.

THE TOKEN :

Synopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is dispatched to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick task of gathering evidence. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who terrorizes the city. Leading the search, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s police instincts, unofficially requests his help. But as they follow the killer, Baxter doesn’t realize that the investigation is bringing to light echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Platform: HBO Max

Duration: 2 hours

Classification: +18.

Qualification: ★★★

