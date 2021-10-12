Leonardo DiCaprio puts his Los Angeles home up for sale

This property is almost 100 years old as it was built in 1926 but was recently restored in 2018. It is known that the previous owner left this mansion as new and provided the classic atmosphere with which DiCaprio lived for a while. The site has 430 meters, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a large kitchen, several living rooms and a luxurious swimming pool.

Over the years, DiCaprio has amassed a vast collection of expensive properties, including an island in Belize, a complex in the Hollywood Hills, an apartment on the beach in Malibu, and two apartments in a Battery Park skyscraper in Manhattan.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCTkC1Xhj-Ti%2F&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABALi2dNB2HfD3tIOZAdQwNarox1IABBlH4RC14eD1aybZC4OXMZAqWj5qxJ3BE4rp9ZAhEZCqWTLHBSNjk5XIXcRZBgOKOOpXOxvHetlaRmdmkFvHUdjPx1NVZBWuP5RhZCvSHZAvIZCQiiGeLceheVBJewG2hw9La8tAZDZD

DiCaprio just invested in meat production

Leonardo DiCaprio has always been characterized as a person who contributes and contributes to humanity, the environment and all possible good causes.

On this occasion, the American actor decided to invest in two Israeli farms to promote the development of sustainably grown beef. Such industry leading companies are Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat.









The two companies have been able to grow meat directly with animal cells. Aleph Farms introduced its first cultured steak and ribeye in 2018 and 2021, while Mosa Meat did the same with a burger in 2013.

In this regard, the Oscar winner said: “One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world’s demand for beef. They also solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s industrial beef production. I am excited to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultured beef to consumers, “said Leo.