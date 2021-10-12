Friday, October 15, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of BTS, reveals "Parasite" actor Cho Yeo-jeong

By Arjun Sethi
Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of BTS, according to Parasite actor Cho Yeo-jeong.

On an episode of Saturday Night Live Korea, Cho recalled talking to DiCaprio during the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020, the year Parasite took home the best picture award.

Recalling their conversation (via News18), Cho said: “[DiCaprio] I was surprised in a brief moment just before going on stage to be awarded. He congratulated me on the victory.

“I asked him if he knew BTS. He said he liked ‘Blood Sweat & Tears.’

After the exchange, Cho said that DiCaprio then asked her for her phone number and referred to her as Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for Minari at this year’s awards. Cho said that she corrected her mistake and explained the origin of her name.




BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has amassed a large number of famous fans, including John Cena, Cole Sprouse, Jared Leto, and Ariana Grande.

The group recently collaborated with Coldplay on the song “My Universe,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion also recently teased that she might collaborate with BTS once again following the remixed version of ‘Butter’.

“Every time we do another song, I feel like we have to do it big,” said the American rapper. “We have to make a video, and it will happen.”

DiCaprio will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in director Adam McKay’s film Don’t Look Up, which tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a gigantic media tour to warn the world of an approaching comet.

Don’t Look Up is scheduled to launch on December 10.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
