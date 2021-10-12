Kylie Jenner Promotes Makeup Line; generates controversy by photo

Spear Kylie jenner new makeup line inspired by horror classic.

Use Halloween as a theme to promote the product.

It generates the controversial model for a “bloody” photo in its social networks.

With a controversial photo, the launch of the kylie jenner makeup became known on Instagram.

The model published an image that generated a stir among her fans, as she appears naked and full of fake blood, which some called “unpleasant”.

However, the brand took advantage of the season and the proximity to Halloween to promote a line inspired by the horror movie ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’.

His sister Khloe kardashian she has been one of the first to applaud her new work.

“Everyone cheers for the queen! My beautiful baby! ”He wrote in a comment.

In the style of “Freddy Krueger”, Kylie jenner decided to do her own terrifying publicity, as the makeup in question is based on the fall season and seeks to boost reddish tones.

“My Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street Collection launches tomorrow!” Jenner wrote to her more than 275 million followers.

Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street

The promotion of the collection will also be carried out with a “Bloody party”, a typical Halloween party of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

To the sound of “one, two, Freddy is coming for you; three, four, close the door tightly… ”, the images of the model’s new beauty products are generating an impact on the internet.









The company of Jenner It has also hinted at scenes from the horror classic, including symbols of the burned-out killer.

The new palette will be available tomorrow through the official website. Includes an eyeshadow with 12 movie-inspired shades, three lip glosses, a lip and cheek tint, and a pair of false lashes.

Behind the controversy

Just a few weeks ago the famous Kylie jenner She announced in an emotional video on her social networks that she would be a mother for the second time.

Fans of the 24-year-old not only congratulated her, but have also made an account of her love story with the rapper Travis scott, with whom he already has a girl, Stormi, three years.

With the announcement of the pregnancy, some netizens recalled the couple’s bitter drink when, in 2019, they decided to end their relationship and separate a year after having their first baby: however, a few months ago their reconciliation was confirmed and now announce to the world the arrival of another member of their family.

