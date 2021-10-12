Kate Winslet and other celebrities who continue to be beautiful with age

Women are breaking all those rules that For years society has imposed on us how we should be “at a certain age.”

As the years go by, we get to the idea that we no longer have to do certain things because they do not match our age. However, the reality is far from being this way.

It doesn’t matter if you are 30, 40, 50 or older, you can still have ambitious goals and even go after new dreams.

It is easy to think that everyone has their lives resolved except you, but it is also easy to forget that the meaning of happiness and fulfillment is different for everyone. There is no definitive manual on how to live life so learn to take charge and stop thinking that “you are no longer of age” to keep trying new things or fulfilling those dreams that you were told were impossible.

These celebrities have stopped being afraid of him over the years and have left us valuable lessons that inspire us.

Kate winslet

The protagonist of Mare of Easttown She has become the absolute winner of the year for her acting talent, charisma and beauty. At 45, Kate won her second Emmy for her performance on the Amazon series and proved that she will continue to be one of the greats in the industry.

Regardless of the fact that at one time she was greatly affected by criticism of her physique, Today she can be seen more beautiful than ever, accepting the passing of the years naturally and becoming an inspiration.

drew Barrymore

The actress rose to fame from a very young age and although growing up she had a difficult life in the industry, she managed to resurface and retake her place at the top. In 2020, Barrymore debuted as his talk show hostel The Drew Barrymore Show in which he interviews different personalities from the industry.

Now 46 years old, she is enjoying the honeys of success as an entrepreneur, managing their own brands from cosmetics to home furnishings.

Brooke shields

At 56, Brooke is still one of the most beautiful women in the industry. She rose to fame from an early age and although she moved away from the screen and focused on her own, she is still one of the spoiled ones. She has aroused the admiration of many because she has preserved her natural beauty thanks to the care she takes with her body and lifestyle.









Sharon stone

The actress continues to squander sensuality with her style at 63 years old. She has inspired one of the sexiest looks by wearing her short platinum blonde hair.

Stone knows how to bring out her features and she has certainly set the scene with that wacky look, while staying stylish and fresh.

Diane keaton

She is without a doubt one of the most legendary actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar winner has always left everyone speechless with her on-screen performances but also with her great physical attractiveness. At 75, she has made one thing clear: there is no age to feel sexy and look fabulous.

The actress has been characterized by breaking stereotypes when wear an androgynous style between wide pants, blazers and hats or berets, with which he teaches us that “being fashionable” is about wear what makes you feel powerful.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron She was always one of the favorites on the big screen, falling in love with her beauty and sense of humor. In 2018, he surprised everyone after announcing that he would be retiring from the industry. The actress was on top but decided she wanted to focus on starting a family.

With the pandemic, Cameron took the opportunity to launch Avaline, an organic white wine based on Xarello, Macabeo, Malvasia and a Garnacha and Cinsault rosé. Today, with 49 yearsShe looks spectacular and, according to her confession, she feels at her best.

