Julia Roberts at 53 wears the toned legs that made her famous

The Julia Roberts legs They look toned and fit, based on photos from the filming of a new ad featuring Lancome .

The 53-year-old actress has shot in Paris a new installment in which his smile and his body shine as in 'Pretty Woman' in 1990.

has shot in Paris a new installment in which his smile and his body shine as in in 1990. Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman and Emma Watson join the #IStayHomeFor challenge

We have found in the private sale of El Corte Inglés this version of the mythical dress of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

The actress Julia Roberts confirms every day that you have fulfilled 53 years it does not suppose to have lost any of the glamor or characteristics that made it iconic in the cinema since the 90s of the 20th century. And we don’t mean your unrepeatable smile but to those legs that were a fundamental part of the attractiveness of his character as ‘Pretty Woman’ and that they are enviable toned as then.

The filming of eleventh Julia Roberts ad for Lancome in Paris (France) It has offered a new opportunity to admire those legs with which you can rightly boast. The design team chose for the actress high low-heeled boots, but also a asymmetric voluminous skirt that showed probably the most famous pair of legs in cinema.









The second part of the prepared ad looked at other features and the toned legs disappeared under a light dress with transparencys with which Julia Roberts danced for the shoot and the photographs that will accompany her new campaign as an ambassador for each new perfume from the French brand Lancome.

The American knows how to take care of her body after giving birth to her two twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and his youngest son Henry (Today they are all teenagers). To converse this well, the Oscar winner does not stop going to the gym. It is known that Julia Roberts’ secret to being in shape is the system called Gyrotronic. We can see how the lower body works by the level of muscle that is balanced with its particular grace to show off legs.

In each installment of Lancome, we have been able to verify the pact with time of the actress awarded with three Golden Globes and her magnificent ability to remain as beautiful and radiant as ever. To do this, Julia Roberts follows a beauty routine that we have revealed.

The most famous Pretty Woman on the film planet has not stopped working in front of the screens in recent times. Has combined series (Gaslit) and films (The return of Ben, Wonder) and has planned his participation in three more films during the year 2021.

Julia Roberts ‘new projects include the thriller’Leave The World Behind ‘, directed by Sam esmail, creator of ‘Mr. Robot’. It will be about two families who know each other and are forced to live together.

