Johnny Depp loves playing Jack Sparrow so much that he would even do it “at a children’s party by now”

Johnny Depp confesses that he has such a good time playing the pirate Jack Sparrow that he would even do it at children’s parties to continue playing the character.

Although Johnny depp has a long career full of memorable characters, from Edward Scissorhands to Willy Wonka, it was undoubtedly Jack sparrow who catapulted him to a new level of popularity. The pirate captain is one of the most iconic characters of the last decades and also one of the most beloved of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Captain Jack Sparrow has appeared in all five films in the saga, with one last appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, in principle there would be no plans for us to see him again in the sixth film of the franchise that is already in development. .

Of course, the actor’s plans are different, since over the years he has grown fond of the character and apparently Depp has a great time being Jack Sparrow. During a press conference at the San Sebastián film festival, the actor explained that the character “will never abandon him” and that he will be Jack Sparrow on any occasion that arises, including children’s parties.

“I suppose the positive part of having given life, in some way, to all these characters as Captain Jack, or any other character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life as Captain Jack Sparrow,” said the actor. “I’ll go to whoever’s house, I’ll perform at your children’s birthday party, at this point.”

“I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it for myself, and no one can take it away from me,” Depp continued. “It is Jack Sparrow’s great pleasure. I can travel with Captain Jack on a low, literally, and when the opportunity arises, I can go to visit people and places where smiles and laughter and all those things are the most important. of the world.”

Right now from Disney they are planning a spin-opff of the main saga starring Margot Robbie and with a script by Christina Hodson. Also in development is a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, directed by Joachim Rønning, and a story by the Chernobyl writers.