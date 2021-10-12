John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves Reveals Movie Details | Baba Yaga | Movies and series

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood due to John Wick, a character who helped him to relaunch his career and revitalize the action genre. Seven months after the premiere of the fourth part of the ‘Baba Yaga’ film, the actor gave an interview to the Today portal where he spoke about the long-awaited feature film. Reeves indicated that the film will have more action scenes than its predecessors, which include chases, car crashes and shootings. .

“There is really amazing action in John Wick and new characters. It has been a lot of fun playing the role again and telling this story. You know, there are new characters and we are opening up the world. Right now we are filming this crazy fight scene in traffic. Then there are car crashes, shootings, ”Reeves revealed.

What will John Wick 4 be about?

The Supreme Table, an organization made up of the world’s most powerful criminal leaders, was challenged by John wick by assassinating Santino D’Antonio in the Hotel Continental, a territory classified as neutral by the underworld.









Ian McShane plays Winston in the John Wick saga. Photo: Composition / Lionsgate

Cast of John Wick 4

At the moment, those who have confirmed their participation in the fourth installment are Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina sawayama, Shamier anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown and Marko Zaror as the antagonist. According to various rumors, The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas), Sofia (Halle Berry), Ares (Ruby Rose) and The Director (Anjelica Houston) should be in the fourth installment.

John Wick 4 Release Date

Lionsgate made the official announcement of John Wick 4 through its social networks to the millions of fans of the film: “You have served. John Wick: Chapter 4 is Coming – May 21, 2021. ” However, a new date is being considered, since the recordings of the tape have been delayed due to the expansion of the coronavirus.