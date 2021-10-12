Jennifer Aniston and the reason she turned down ‘Serendipity’

This was Jennifer Aniston’s work before starring in ‘Friends’

The romantic comedy has brought great joys to Jennifer Aniston –her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’ was her definitive leap to world fame – however, if something was clear to the British interpreter when she started in the industry was that he did not want to be pigeonholed solely in this gender type so concrete.









Perhaps seeing the repercussion that this character has had, there are still those who to this day continue to recall anecdotes from the series (group in which we include ourselves), have changed their mind. But at the end of the 90s it was a thought that was very present in his head, to the point that he refused to participate as the main actress in the film ‘Serendipity’. Yes, as you are reading.

Aniston could have been the protagonist of this popular plot that led us to believe (just a little) in destiny. Can you imagine it? As director Peter Chelsom explained to ‘Insider’, the actress was the main candidate but at that time she was recording ‘Friends’ and other projects also linked to the genre on a daily basis, so she did not want to become “the queen of the Romantic comedies“.

Since that time, Jennifer Aniston has participated in multiple romantic comedies, some of them very successful, but it is also true that she has been part of other types of plots that have nothing to do with it and that have also been very successful for her. ‘The Morning Show’, series currently starring alongside Reese witherspoon it would be the best example, thanks to her she won the SAG award for best female performance.

