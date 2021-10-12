Jared Leto wants Ben Affleck to continue playing Batman

Jared Leto played the Joker for the first time in Suicide Squad, David Ayer’s film that did not have the best of reception from fans. However, there is talk of a “director’s cut“From that movie with more minutes of the Clown Prince of Crime and a totally different climate from what we saw in the cinema. The fandom wants to see Leto return as the favorite villain of Gotham.









And that desire took strength after seeing Batman and the Joker exchange words in a celebrated dialogue during the events of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In this case, the characters are in an apocalyptic future where Superman surrendered to Darkseid and eternal rivals must join forces. However, the truce starts badly … Joker reminds him of Batman how he killed Robin. Safety pin!

Jared Leto gives his full support to Ben Affleck

Now it seems that Jared Leto put as a condition for Warner Yes they want to have him again as Joker, they should keep Ben affleck What Batman and the characters will have to have the expected confrontation that we all want to see on the big screen. An important endorsement from the talented actor to his colleague who also shines in every role he chooses.

The truth is that the DC Extended Universe is riddled with rumors! Many say that the new movie of The Flash, directed by Argentine Andy Muschietti, will serve as a reboot for the brand and its properties. The Scarlet Corridor’s ability to traverse the multiverse will be key. Attentive! Ben affleck it’s part of that movie like Batman next to Michael Keaton, which will give life to the bat of the 80’s. An ambitious project!

Jared Leto wants to return to the role of Joker that shines in every project that is part of it. They realize that quality César Romero in Batman 66, Jack Nicholson in Batman 89, Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, Mark Hamill in Batman: The Animated Series, Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie and Cameron Monaghan in the Gotham series. The important legacy of the most influential villain in the world of comics.