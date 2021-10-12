Janky, companion and friend of Guggimon, arrives to join the battle in Fornite – Almomento

Friday, October 15, 2021
Janky, companion and friend of Guggimon, arrives to join the battle in Fornite

By Vimal Kumar
Mexico City.- In every adventure, a friend or colleague accompanies us, because the moments can be more fun, when the action is doubled. In Fornite, regularly the outfits or skins come with a partner so that the duos are perfect, likewise, it is worth mentioning that there are packages of several characters with the same outfit, so that the squads are not uneven either.

But, in order not to change the subject so suddenly, yesterday, September 17, Janky came to the object store, yes! Guggimon’s companion and friend; the latter appeared in the multigame as one more outfit that could be obtained for free with the battle pass, and obviously by leveling up.

JANKY, although it took more than three months to get to the Battle Royale, now he is reunited with his best friend in season eight of chapter two of Fortnite.

Like most outfits, JANKY comes with two accessories available, good if you want to buy it in batch, or else, JANKY can be obtained individually, as can its peak or backpack accessory.

JANKY and its accessories

  • Janky (outfit)– Indestructible stuntman and self-proclaimed streetwear icon.
  • Janky’s Stunt Helmet Retro Backpack
  • Janky’s Dead Fish Beak– Found it in the trash while looking for the latest fashions.

JANKY’s outfit will leave the object store on Tuesday, September 21, when the store is updated at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico City.

Check out the weapons that arrived and returned for Fortnite Season 8

Vimal Kumar
