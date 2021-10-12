Friday, October 15, 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal and the “torture” of shooting intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston

By Sonia Gupta
Almost 20 years have passed since the premiere of the film “The Good Girl”, the drama with which Jennifer Aniston He showed that he not only knows how to make us laugh, but also to suffer. There, she gave life to Justine Last, a woman tired of her routine life who rediscovered herself in the arms of a young man Jake Gyllenhaal.

At that time, the Californian was already one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, thanks in large part to Rachel Green, who catapulted her to world fame on “Friends.” So that no wonder it was Gyllenhaal’s crush, fresh off “Donnie Darko,” when they both shot “The Good Girl.”

It turns out that recently, during his participation in the radio program “The Howard Stern Show,” on the Sirius XM station, Jake admitted that because of his “crush,” the romantic scenes he shared with Aniston were very difficult for him to pull off.

The torture lived by Jake Gyllenhaal

«Oh yes it was torture, yes it was«, Laughed Gyllenhaal remembering those days. But on the other hand it wasn’t, of course. In other words, it was a mixture of sensations, “he said.

In addition, he said that there was an additional ingredient that complicated everything. Curiously, love scenes are an uncomfortable thing, because There were 30, 50 people? around looking. That doesn’t turn on much«, It recognized.




And in that sense, he emphasized that «it is something quite mechanical. And it is also like a dance, you are following a choreography for the camera. You can get into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to learn it. “

This is not the first time that the actor confesses his weakness for Aniston, and not precisely because of his role in “Friends”, but because of “his personality and the films in which he appears.”

Six years ago, in an interview for People, Gyllenhaal admitted the following: “I’ve had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy, it was… That’s all I’m going to say. It was lovely. It was not difficult. I will say that.


