It’s official! Warframe will have a mobile version

The video game developer company Digital Extremes celebrated the TecnnoCon 2021 with the presentation of the new expansion: “The new war” of the game Warframe, which will arrive throughout this year, in addition to announcing that the video game will have a version for Android and iOS mobile devices.

It was also announced the cross-play and the cross-save that will be implemented in the game at some point in 2021, these two functions will allow cross-play between different platforms and the option to save your progress no matter what game device you are on. connected.









TecnnoCon is a celebration of all things Warframe with the biggest news, reveals and awards of the year, organized by the Devstream team. The expansion “The New War” will launch simultaneously on all platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, so it is considered the largest video game to date.

Warframe is a free third-person cooperative action game, where you play a member of Tenno, who were a group of ancient warriors who have awakened from their cryogenic sleep to face the deadly militarized race of the Grinne. The objectives of the game are to discover the events that resulted in the collapse of the Orokin and the origin of the Tenno, to collect weapons, tools, pets and much more.

