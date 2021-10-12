Index – Culture – Pink beats Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Adele in Great Britain

Pink is Britain’s best performing artist of the 21st century, according to copyright group PPL. The classification was based on the use of music and broadcast data from British radio and television stations. BBC News reports that pink has overtaken Madonna, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Adele, among others.

American Pink, originally known as Alecia Moore, released her R&B-style debut album Can’t Take Me Home at the turn of the century, featuring hit songs such as Most Girls, You Make Me Sick, and There You Go. Later he released more rock albums and then more pop. His biggest hits include Just Give Me A Reason, Try, What About Us, Sober, and Walk Me Home, which have long topped the charts since their release.









Second on the list is Madonna, who became a leading singer in the music world four decades ago. Katy Perry was in third place and her third album, Teenage Dream, was one of the most popular albums of the 2000s. Rihanna is fourth and Lady Gaga is fifth.

Great Britain is represented by Adele in sixth place in the rankings and Little Mix in ninth place. Adele’s second studio album, released in 2011, was one of the most successful albums of all time, sold over five million copies and won Album of the Year recognition at both the British and Grammy Awards. Although Adele is one of the world’s best-selling artists, so far she has only released three studio albums, while Pink had seven.

Beyoncé ranks seventh on the list, Kylie Minogue ranks eighth, followed by Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift, Sugababs, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, Jess Glenn, Rita Ora, and Ariana Grande.