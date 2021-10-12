In just a few words, Chris Pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’

One of the productions most anticipated by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, which will bring this team back to a solo film, which is already confirmed for 2023 but this film was at risk of not happening after the momentary departure of James Gunn and in a recent interview, Chris pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’ and his words were directed to the director.

After some somewhat controversial tweets from James Gunn became known, Marvel fired the director from their ranks, which the Guardians of the Galaxy did not take anything well and even actors like Dave Bautista They threatened to leave the franchise if Gunn did not return, so Marvel brought in the director again and is expected to begin filming in the near future once he finishes his commitments with him. DC Extended Universe.

In an interview for the promotion of the film ‘The Tomorrow War’ from Amazon, Chris Pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, since he was asked to do it with only three words, which was not easy and he did it with four: “James Gunn is back!” or “James Gunn is back!” which seems to reveal that all his characteristic style that he has liked so much will be back in this third installment.









James Gunn is expected to lead the Christmas special which will be released at the end of 2022 to later start with the recordings of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, same that will be released on May 5, 2023 if there isn’t some kind of delay within the Marvel Studios schedule.