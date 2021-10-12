Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityIn just a few words, Chris Pratt described 'Guardians of the Galaxy...
Celebrity

In just a few words, Chris Pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’

By Hasan Sheikh
0
56




One of the productions most anticipated by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, which will bring this team back to a solo film, which is already confirmed for 2023 but this film was at risk of not happening after the momentary departure of James Gunn and in a recent interview, Chris pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’ and his words were directed to the director.

After some somewhat controversial tweets from James Gunn became known, Marvel fired the director from their ranks, which the Guardians of the Galaxy did not take anything well and even actors like Dave Bautista They threatened to leave the franchise if Gunn did not return, so Marvel brought in the director again and is expected to begin filming in the near future once he finishes his commitments with him. DC Extended Universe.

In an interview for the promotion of the film ‘The Tomorrow War’ from Amazon, Chris Pratt described ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, since he was asked to do it with only three words, which was not easy and he did it with four: “James Gunn is back!” or “James Gunn is back!” which seems to reveal that all his characteristic style that he has liked so much will be back in this third installment.




James Gunn is expected to lead the Christmas special which will be released at the end of 2022 to later start with the recordings of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’, same that will be released on May 5, 2023 if there isn’t some kind of delay within the Marvel Studios schedule.

Journalist and Editor Mr.
Fan of cinema, books and music on vinyl.
Being Geek is not a fashion, it is a lifestyle.

More by Octavio Jiménez


Previous articleGoogle accuses Epic of getting rich in Fortnite case and makes counterclaim
Next articleHearthstone 21.0.3: Patch Notes and All Changes Made by Blizzard
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv