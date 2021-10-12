in 2025, with a map that changes like Fortnite and multiple protagonists, according to rumors

Image : Rockstar games







Rumors about Grand theft auto 6 They are multiplying, despite Rockstar Games’ strict confidentiality agreements. Youtuber Tom Henderson, who gained some credibility after publish true details of Call of duty and Battlefield 2042, collects the most outstanding so far.

These rumors, which we have to take with a grain of salt, shatter a alleged 2019 leak which said that GTA 6 would be set in the 80s and would take place in Vice City and another fictional city inspired by Rio de Janeiro. According to Henderson’s video, GTA 6 will be currently set to maximize the possibilities of GTA Online, Rockstar’s most profitable product.

The game map would be based on Vice City, but it would have the peculiarity of changing over time, in the same way as the map of Fortnite evolves every season. These changes could be implemented through DLCs.

As for the characters, GTA 6 could introduce the first female lead of the franchise, but not solo. Like GTA 5, the game would feature multiple playable characters, including a female protagonist who would stand out for her intelligence and hacking skills.

According to the video, GTA 6 will be an exclusive title for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, so it will not be available on previous generation consoles. As recent statements by Take-Two at an investor event support, the game is not expected until 2024, but Henderson predicts it will be out in 2025, 12 years after the release of GTA 5.

The youtuber believes that GTA 6 will be announced late to avoid delays and not exert too much pressure or “crunch” on the developers, as happened with Red Dead Redemption 2. Thanks to the steady stream of income from GTA 5, which coming to next-gen consoles in NovemberRockstar can take their time developing the sequel.