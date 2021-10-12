Friday, October 15, 2021
how and where to destroy OI information

By Vimal Kumar
This is what you must do to find the OI information to complete “Destroy the stolen OI information”, the pica mission of Week 13 of Season 7.

From the Thursday, September 2 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Spades and Legendary Challenges and Missions of Week 13 of Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale. As part of this week’s challenge guide, we show you how to complete the pica quest “Destroy stolen OI information”.

  • Aim: (0/1).
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

How to destroy OI information

To complete this mission, you must go to any of the three points marked on the map and look for one blade marked with a blue glow. The points you can go to are at northeast of Patn’s Farm, north of Rogue Feud and northwest of Angry Hoards.

Fortnite - Destroy information

Although there are more than one location, we recommend you go directly to the caravan northeast of Patn’s Farm. There you will find the document with which you can interact and quickly complete the mission.




Fortnite - Destroy information

Remember that this is just one of the missions from Season 7: Invasin. This week we have other somewhat complicated missions, we will help you complete them all as part of our guide in Spanish.


Vimal Kumar
