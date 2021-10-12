her sister Nancy committed suicide, her brother Eric was at odds with her for years and only found love at 35 – Para Ti Magazine

Not all were roses on the way to fame for the actress, one of the most famous and loved in Hollywood.

At 53 years old, Julia Roberts is still one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. Owner of an unforgettable smile, the actress who rose to fame thanks to her role in “Pretty Woman”She also showed that she is a very good actress.

The actress lost a sister, who committed suicide. IG photo

However, not all were roses on his way to fame or in his life. They say that at the beginning of the 90s, when she had already consecrated herself with her role in “Pretty Woman”, Steven Spielberg he summoned her to work on “Hook” and after filming he declared that he would never make a movie with her again.

Julia at 53. Photo IG.

In those years, Julia was also known for her love instability: when she left Kiefer Sutherland at the altar on June 8, 1991. They claim that she had spent 7,000 euros in her wedding dress and that, three days before the wedding, she eloped to Ireland with a friend of the groom, the also actor Jason patric.

Then in 1993 she married the singer Lyle Lovett, but two years later he separated. And in ’98 he started dating Benjamin Bratt, who accompanied her to the Oscar ceremony when Julia won an Oscar for her work in “Erin Brokovich” in 2001. Finally in 2002 she married Danny Moder, with whom the actress found love stability. With him he had three children.









With her husband Dany Moder. Photo IG.

Family problems

On a family level, the actress also went through hard times. His brother Eric Roberts He hated her from the day that Julia collaborated with his ex-wife to get custody of her daughter, Emma, today famous for her work on “Screams Queens”.

Julia, very young, in her early years as an actress. Photo IG.

Then the death of his sister Nancy, who died after a suicide, was a very hard blow. Nancy She began having drug problems in the 1990s, an addiction that took her away from Julia, and she took her own life in 2014.

“My mother and my brothers do not deserve to get anything from me, except the certainty that they were the ones who caused the deepest depression that I have had to face in my life,” it said in the note left by Nancy. Julia’s guilt, they say, was palpable during the funeral.