Hearthstone’s next expansion is United In Stormwind – Video Game News

Hearthstone Players have spent the last few months making their way through the Horde’s home, The Barrens. But today, From Hearthstone the next expansion was revealed, United in Stormwind“And he will take the fanatics to the Alliance house.”

From Hearthstone The most recent expansion has seen players use cards inspired by the citizens of The Barrens. One of the most emblematic places of From Hearthstone parenting game World of warcraft, The Barrens is located in Kalimdor and is the heart of the Horde. From Hearthstone The next expansion will take fans across the sea to the Eastern Kingdoms, where they will find the Alliance home, Stormwind.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similar to how Forged in the Wastes contained cards inspired by life on Kalimdor as a member of the Horde, it seems that United in Stormwind aims to show the members of the Alliance. United in the wastelands It will include 135 new cards and a host of new features.









United in Stormwind will enter a keyword called Tradeable. Trading cards can be dragged back into your deck for one mana. Then you can draw another card that could be more useful at that time. You can expect the trading cards to have a big impact on the meta when they are attached to Standard along with United in Stormwind.

The new expansion will also introduce Questline cards. Players will start the match with Questline cards in hand and completing each step will result in a small reward. If you complete all the steps in the quest line, a mercenary will join you in the form of a powerful legendary minion.

The expansion will also see the introduction of mount spells. These give minions a powerful buff and stay as a royal horse minion after the original minion (the rider) is destroyed.

United in Stormwind looks like it’s going to shake up Standard Hearthstone The best way possible. You can see for yourself when the expansion goes live on August 3.