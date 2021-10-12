Hearthstone – You will join the Alliance in the new expansion; check their news

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Blizzard kept their word and today revealed the first details of the next major expansion for Hearthstone, his popular card game. Franchise creatives revealed United in Stormwind, content that will allow you to become a hero and perform various feats together with the Alliance.

Fortunately for fans, this content is coming this year and will include exciting new features to keep gamers hooked. In addition to additional cards, Blizzard prepared some additions that will put a fresh spin on the gameplay.

What will it offer United in Stormwind, the new expansion of Hearthstone?

United in Stormwind It will offer you the opportunity to be part of the Alliance, so a series of adventures full of dangers awaits you. The expansion will have 135 new cards with which you can create great strategies with one goal: to become a hero of the city of Azeroth.

In addition, it will be possible to enjoy missions where you will learn a little more about the history of various characters in the title and you will receive valuable rewards, such as new and powerful allies.

Blizzard does not want to leave behind the news in terms of gameplay, so it will offer trading cards that will be useful depending on the situation you find yourself in. You can use them normally or change them for 1 mana and draw another card instantly to get out of trouble.

The news does not end there, well United in Stormwind will feature mount spells, which will benefit a more powerful minion. The interesting thing is that it will summon a mount when it is destroyed.

Do you want more? Then you will be happy to know that the expansion will implement a new type of passive weapon with different special effects that will be very useful in the field of combat. The expansion will debut globally on August 3. Below you can see a trailer of United in Stormwind:









The battlefields of Hearthstone will receive these news

As scheduled, Blizzard also shared news related to the Battlegrounds. The company prepares an update with 2 combos so that you have more customization options.

The first of these is the Battlegrounds: Beach Party combo, which will give you access to 7 summer-themed portraits of heroes, as well as Ragnaros, the Lord of Tikis, a bartender who will delight you in the tavern with new e interesting dialogues.

On the other hand there is the combo Heroes of Battlefields: Shadowlands that, as its name implies, will include a total of 8 heroes of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The update has no release date yet.

Hearthstone it is available for PC, Mac, iOS and Android. Find more information related to the card game on this page.