Hearthstone pays tribute to South Park on its new card

Hearthstone is a game that despite all the criticism it may receive, strives to get news from time to time. Although they have already done homage to other types of things on other occasions, this time the “protagonist” will be South Park.

This same August, the new expansion, known as United in Stormwind. Still, the development team is already slowly revealing different cards to poke hype on the players. With the theme of World or warcraft, this Wednesday we saw a Hearthstone card that surprised everyone.

Hearthstone continues to expand its repertoire, this time with South Park

Both the early popularity of Blizzard’s MMORPG World or Warcraft and South Park are contemporaneous (although the series started much earlier). The Comedy Central show has a huge following around the world, and the two have joined their paths on previous occasions..









In fact, South Park put out an episode called «Make Love, Not Warcraft«Which was the eighth episode of the tenth season of the show. The synopsis was quite interesting: The group of leading children were hooked on World or warcraft, their lives were consumed overnight and the hilarities that characterize the series were produced. So good was this chapter that it ended up winning the Primetime Emmy Award to the best animated program.

Now, almost 15 years after that event, the Hearthstone development team has decided to pay tribute to that moment with some letters in his honor. The letter, called «Elwynn boar«, It is a beast that must be killed over and over again (as the protagonists do with wild boars in the chapter to level up) before being able to equip an ultimate weapon.

This weapon will be «The Sword of the Thousand Truths«, Named after the weapon sought in the episode. This bout of nostalgia by the development team and the entire community will undoubtedly be a plus point to test the new expansion.