Hearthstone patch 21.2.3 is out now – GameNews

Hearthstone: United in Stormwind The latest update, Patch 21.3, is officially out and will make several changes to all game modes.

With various changes to Arena, Battlegrounds, Constructed, and Duels, here’s what to expect from each of the goals that are getting updates.

What to expect from the standard constructed meta

With massive nerfs across three top-tier classes and on the rise, there will be more room for slower strategies to find a place within the meta.

Shaman could effortlessly push aggressive decks away with a one-mana Perpetual Flame and pinch control decks when Stormcaller Bru’kan with Tame the Flames connected. With a one mana nerf for the first and an additional Overload card requirement for the second, this makes Shaman less efficient against both types of decks.

The warlock who needs more health to complete the first and second parts of his Questline will slow down these decks considerably, making them more vulnerable to aggressive decks and may ultimately make them less present in the larger meta in question. The runic mithril rod was an amazing tool for Warlock due to its ease of access to draws and mana discounts have historically been powerful across all From Hearthstone goals.

Aside from these nerfs, seven cards receive buffs on Warrior, Mage, and Hunter. The benefits of Beast Hunter, Hero Power Mage, and Pirate Warrior will give new archetypes a chance to cement a higher place on the tier charts. Out of the three, the Pirate Warrior has the best odds to do so, as having extra health on three different important minions allows him to control the board much more easily.

What to expect from the meta built by Wild

This is the second time in From Hearthstone history in which it was necessary to ban a card within the wild format. Warlock has dominated Wild’s win rates, according to HSReplay, and many players also turned to the class, giving it a high pick rate. While players who are fans of slower control strategies can hope that all the changes to the cards will give them a chance to try those tactics again, Wild is still an incredibly fast and powerful format.

What to expect from the Battlegrounds meta

While fans of standard and wild built formats have a lot to look forward to with a new meta, From Hearthstone other game modes are also receiving updates. Most of the updates hit the popular Battlegrounds mode with nerfs for top tier heroes Shudderwock and Galewing. There are also adjustments to Master Nguyen’s Hero Power offerings, but the odds are unknown before or after this update.









In addition to the changes that happen to heroes, there will be adjustments to 16 different minions. Most of the buffs go to Quilboars, Pirates, and Elementals, while the nerfs go to Beasts, Demons, and Dragons. Another quality of life change is that turn timers are now reduced by five seconds for turns three to nine after they were temporarily increased so that players could get used to all the new content.

Demons and beasts dominated the meta in general due to the effectiveness of their new minions and strategies. Beasts had Leapfrogger, who could see his stats jump to astronomical heights when combined with cards like Monstrous Macaw and Baron Rivendare.

Aside from the effect nerfs for both Monstrous Macaw and Leapfrogger, Reanimating Rattler is moving up a notch, making it less likely to award Beasts Reborn.

Demons have multiple scaling options with Wrath Weaver, Bigfernal, and Insatiable Ur’zul. They all relied on playing multiple Demons, which Impatient Doomsayer was able to provide incredibly easy and early. But now that Impatient Doomsayer is a higher tier and less likely to activate a ridiculous amount of his Avenge ability during combat, the Demons will have a tougher game early and mid-game.

Pirates are receiving minor stat upgrades to help mitigate glitches if they can’t get their snowball engine online. And some Quilboars will receive partial or full rollbacks to their previous nerfs upon launch. With both groups of minions receiving stat or effect buffs, expect to see players fish for more of these minions in their strategies.

What to expect from the Duel meta

Priest receives his fourth forbidden card from deck building in the form of Voidtouched Attendant elimination. Priest’s single drop allowed for powerful curves and early combos that could take down opponents quickly if they couldn’t respond due to the extra damage from his ability. With All Together Now moved to Passive Treasure Pool Two, the only chance you have to compose it is after the third round of matches, rather than after the first round.

Party replacements, Rally Troops, and Ooops, all spells were powerful passive treasures that could take over games incredibly fast because they could be huge rewards for battle cries (Rally), spells (Ooops) or just were strong in their own (Party).

Now that each of these treasures has been moved to the Ultra Rare pool, players are less likely to find or fight them, which will make the meta feel less dynamic less often because players will miss out on powerful tools.

What to expect from the meta Arena

As with all of the Arena updates Blizzard provides to the mode, the team generally doesn’t go into much detail regarding specific card pack bid adjustments. While the main goal of the change is to get each of the classes to have a 50 percent win rate, one class, in particular, received a specific ban for one of its main cards.

The hunter can no longer select the dash mount, which was a more gain card due to its ability to make any attacking minions immune. This allowed a Hunter who was the first to control the board effortlessly because elimination is much more difficult to achieve in Arena.

Classes that were above a 50 percent win rate, according to HSReplay, in the previous meta were Hunter (54.1 percent), Warlock (53.7 percent), magician (51.2 percent) and Paladin (51.0 percent). Meanwhile, the classes that were below 50 percent were shamans (48.3 percent), priest (47.7 percent), Demon Hunter (47.2 percent), Rogue (45.6 percent), Guerrero (39.7 percent) and Druid (36.3 percent).

With the departure of Ramming Mount and bug fixes in the card supply adjustments, players could test the fighting Druid and Warrior, or they may need to think twice when choosing Hunter.

You can test the new Battlegrounds, Constructed, Duels, and Arena metadata now from From Hearthstone Patch 21.3 is now available.