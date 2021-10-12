Hearthstone: Nalguidan, Top 4 in Grandmasters Season 2

The Argentine, champion of season 1 of America and classified to the World Cup, fell in the semifinals and rounded off another great performance.
Spank rounded off a great year on the American circuit of Hearthstone Grandmasters. After being crowned champion in the first season and securing his ticket to world of the specialty, in a historic event for the region, the Argentine finished fourth in the second season and will obviously remain in competition in 2022.
HEARTHSTONE GRANDMASTERS 2021: AMERICAS SEASON 2
The player of Oxygen Esports finished second in the general table of the season with 18 points -Dragged 5 for being champion-, after seven tournament weekends. In this way, he reached group B of the definition with his compatriot DimitriKazov and the americans Muzzy and DreadEye.
Spank he stayed with the first position in the area and advanced to semifinals, where fell 3-2 before him American McBanterFace, champion of the second season and also classified to the World Cup after winning the final to Muzzy 3-2. The Argentine won a prize of $ 1,500.
For its part, DimitriKazov finished seventh on the season and also qualified to play the season 1 of 2022. While, Rami94, the other Argentine in the competition, He finished 13th and unfortunately lost his status as Grandmasters. Last season he had finished second when he fell to Nalguidan in the definition.
