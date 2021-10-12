Friday, October 15, 2021
Hearthstone: Nalguidan, Top 4 in Grandmasters Season 2

By Hasan Sheikh
The Argentine, champion of season 1 of America and classified to the World Cup, fell in the semifinals and rounded off another great performance.

Spank

Spank rounded off a great year on the American circuit of Hearthstone Grandmasters. After being crowned champion in the first season and securing his ticket to world of the specialty, in a historic event for the region, the Argentine finished fourth in the second season and will obviously remain in competition in 2022.

HEARTHSTONE GRANDMASTERS 2021: AMERICAS SEASON 2

The player of Oxygen Esports finished second in the general table of the season with 18 points -Dragged 5 for being champion-, after seven tournament weekends. In this way, he reached group B of the definition with his compatriot DimitriKazov and the americans Muzzy and DreadEye.

Play

2021 Hearthstone Grandmasters Americas | Season 2 | Playoffs | Day 3

Spank he stayed with the first position in the area and advanced to semifinals, where fell 3-2 before him American McBanterFace, champion of the second season and also classified to the World Cup after winning the final to Muzzy 3-2. The Argentine won a prize of $ 1,500.




For its part, DimitriKazov finished seventh on the season and also qualified to play the season 1 of 2022. While, Rami94, the other Argentine in the competition, He finished 13th and unfortunately lost his status as Grandmasters. Last season he had finished second when he fell to Nalguidan in the definition.


Hasan Sheikh
