HEARTHSTONE® Mercenaries is now available

Hearthstone® Mercenaries is the new free to play mode of Blizzard’s digital card game, now available, offering players a new way to play.

By combining the depth of RPG-style tactical combat with a progression system that rewards for the long haul, Mercenaries focuses on the most iconic characters in the world. Hearthstone, encouraging players to collect, upgrade and equip their favorite heroes or villains, as well as lead them in epic high-stakes battles.

In Mercenaries mode, players will form groups of six heroes from their collection and undertake single player missions, these adventures are a series of randomly generated battles that culminate in a duel against a powerful boss. All heroes on the team will earn experience after each victory; their power will increase and new abilities will be unlocked as they level up.









After completing a mission, players will earn a Treasure Compendium that includes Mercenary Coins, which they can use to craft additional heroes or upgrade existing ones. The Mercenary Heroes Collection – which includes over 50 at launch – is designed for players to creatively team up and discover countless powerful synergies.

They can also take their elite teams to the fighting pit, where they can face other players, earn experience, achievements and other rewards.

Mercenaries provides an experience that seems completely new, but incorporates the fundamental spirit of Hearthstone. The team has started a new chapter for Hearthstone It captures your unique spirit with a cool mode packed with strategic depth. I’m excited to see what kind of strategies our players around the world will build. Mike Ybarra, Co-Director of Blizzard Entertainment

Those who start their journey will get the first eight mercenary heroes just for completing the prologue and introductory missions. The rest can be obtained by playing the campaign or with rewards from the game itself. Starting today, players will be able to purchase Mercenaries packs for 100 gold each, or purchase packs of different sizes of packs from the Battle.net Store.

Mercenary Packs contain five Mercenary items, including Mercenary Cards, Portraits, or Coins, which can be used to craft or upgrade Mercenaries. Each Mercenary Pack includes at least one Rare Mercenary or better.*

