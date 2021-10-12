Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingHearthstone introduces Rokora, the mercenary of the Horde
Gaming

Hearthstone introduces Rokora, the mercenary of the Horde

By Hasan Sheikh
0
47




This is the first of ten free chapters that will take place throughout the year of the griffin and featuring a young orc joining the Horde.

Hearthstone - Mercenaries

Hearthstone released a new story with the Book of Mercenaries: Rokara, the first of ten free chapters to take place during the tap year in Blizzard’s popular digital card game. The mercenary, new ally of The Horde, is now available.

Rokara, the mercenary who joins The Horde

In this new story, Hearthstone introduces an orc who will be one of the many incredible characters that will appear throughout the season. In his official biography he says the following:

“Born in the snowy lands of Alterac Valley, the young orca of the Frostwolf clan, Rokara, has traveled to Orgrimmar in search of her destiny. As a new recruit to the Horde, Rokara faces the challenges of the Wastes head on, but when the mysterious troll Kazakus entrusts him with a deadly mission to find a magical artifact, it becomes clear that this will be his ultimate test. “.




Hearthstone - Rokara

All mercenaries coming to Hearthstone

Rokara is only the first to join the Horde, but she won’t be the only mercenary they will encounter in Hearthstone throughout the season. This is the list of all and all the mercenaries:

Rokara
Cariel roame
Butter Cutter Scabbs
Tavish Stormpike
Ashen Kurtrus
Xyrella
Tamsin roame
Varden Albaciernes
Guff Rune Totem
Bru’kan

Comment


It may interest you


Previous articleZendaya says she admires Tom Holland for his work as Spider-Man
Next articleAfter criticism for plagiarism, Epic accepts that Imposters is inspired by Among Us
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv