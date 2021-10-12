Hearthstone Battlegrounds Revamp adds 39 new minions, 2 new heroes, and major system changes

From Hearthstone The popular Battlegrounds mode has been considered to be in beta for a while, but will see its biggest shakeup tomorrow. With the arrival of patch 21.2, the game mode will have 37 minions replaced by new ones never seen before in the history of the mode.

Aside from new content to learn from, each player’s battleground ratings will be reset for a new season. While it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the patch notes, this is most likely a visible outer rank reset rather than an internal MMR change, just like any other rank reset in the game’s past.

Here are all the heroes, minions, mechanics, and major updates from Hearthstone Battlefields.

Mechanics

An important note to keep in mind when evaluating all new cards is that a new Battlegrounds-specific keyword is coming: Avenge. A minion with Vengeance (x) has its ability triggered after x number of minions die during combat. It was confirmed by a Hearthstone Battleground Designer on Twitter that this is not a one-time effect. This means that if you have multiple minions dying during combat thanks to token spawns like Scallywag or Rat Pack, you can rack up ridiculous value.

Another notable system change to note is that there is now a 15 damage cap if no player has died yet. This means that if you are unlucky enough to fight a hero who reaches his peak power turn, you will not take an unexpected and ridiculous amount of damage.

One change in the quality of life for players with the Battlegrounds perks is that they are more likely to be offered new heroes during the two-week early access period. Since a lot of changes are taking place during this period, the duration of turns three through nine will be increased by five seconds so that players can get used to all the new cards.

New heroes

Master Nguyen Power of the Storm [Passive] At the beginning of each turn, choose between two new hero powers.

Cariel roame Conviction (Rank 1): One Gold Give + 1 / + 1 to a random friendly minion. (Tavern Tier 3 improvements.) Conviction (rank 2): one gold Give + 1 / + 1 to three random friendly minions. (Tavern Tier 5 improvements) Conviction (Rank 3): One Gold Grants + 1 / + 1 to five random friendly minions.



Players who have the Battlegrounds perks will have early access to the previous heroes before they are officially released two weeks after the next patch on September 14.









Minions eliminated

Level One Tavern

Devilish servant

Vulgar homunculus

Micro machine

Murloc Tidecaller

Lieutenant Dragonspawn

Level Two Tavern

Leader of the pack

Kind grandmother

Time manager

Waxrider Togwaggle

Captain of the south seas

Tormented Ritualist

Level Three Tavern

Arcane Wizard

Imp gang boss

Infested Wolf

Iron sensei

Hangry Dragon

Bloodsail Cannoneer

Guardian of antiquity

Glass weaver

Thorncaller

Level Four Tavern

Virmen sensei

Hexruin Maurader

Junkbot

Toxfin

Herald of the Flame

Qiraji omen

Bolvar, blood of fire

Safety rover

Level Five Tavern

Old Sneed Shredder

Nat Pagle, extreme fisherman

Breaker Goliath

Direhorn Ironhide

Mythrax the Unraveler

Mal’Ganis

Faceless innkeeper

Level Six Tavern

The tidal razor

Lieutenant Garr

Nerfed minion

Arm of the Empire Old: 5 Health → New: 4 Health



New minions

Won

Jumper [Tier 2, Beast] Deathrattle: Give a friendly Beast + 2 / + 2 and this Deathrattle.

Sewer rat [Tier 2, Beast] Deathrattle: Summons a 2/3 Turtle with Taunt.

Bird companion [Tier 3, Not a Beast] Avenge (1): Give your Beasts + 1 / + 1.

Resuscitation bell [Tier 4, Beast] Battlecry: Reborn to a friendly beast.

Palescale Crocolisk [Tier 5, Beast] Avenge (2) and Deathrattle: Give another friendly Beast + 6 / + 6.



Got damn

Impulsive trickster [Tier 1, Demon] Deathrattle: Grants this minion’s maximum health to an allied minion.

Imp Icky [Tier 1, Demon] Deathrattle: Summons two 1/1 Imps.

Impatient doomsayer [Tier 3, Not a Demon] Avenge (3): Add a random Demon to your hand.

Kathra’natir [Tier 4, Demon] Your other demons have +3 attack. Your hero is immune.

Insatiable Ur’zul [Tier 5, Demon] Taunt. After playing a Demon, consume a minion in Bob’s Tavern to get its stats.

Hungry Felbat [Tier 6, Demon] At the end of your turn, each friendly demon consumes a minion in Bob’s Tavern to gain its stats.



Mechs

Pupbot [Tier 1, Mech] Divine Shield

Mechano-tank [Tier 4, Mech] Avenge (2): Deals 6 damage to the enemy minion with the highest health.

Fat bot [Tier 4, Mech] After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, permanently grant them + 2 / + 1.

Holy Mecherel [Tier 5, Mech] After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, you gain Divine Shield.

Omega buster [Tier 6, Mech] Deathrattle: Summon six 1/1 Microbots. For each one that doesn’t fit, give your Mechs + 1 / + 1.



Murlocs

Honcho salt flake [Tier 2, Murloc] After playing a murloc, grant +1 health to two other friendly murlocs.

Swolefin [Tier 3, Murloc] Battlecry: Gain + 2 / + 1 for each friendly murloc.

SI: Sefin [Tier 5, Murloc] Avenge (3): Hit a friendly Poison Murloc permanently.

Seafood slinger [Tier 6, Not a Murloc] Battlecry: Make a golden murloc.



Dragons

Evolving Chromawing [Tier 1, Dragon] After upgrading your tavern level, double this minion’s attack.

Hatchling smuggler [Tier 2, Not a Dragon] After a friendly Dragon gains Attack, grant them +2 Health.

Tarecgosa [Tier 3, Dragon] This permanently keeps enchantments out of combat.

Promo-Drake Award [Tier 4, Dragon] Start of combat: Give adjacent minions + 1 / + 1 for each friendly Dragon.

Pyrospawn by Prestor [Tier 4, Dragon] Whenever another friendly dragon attacks, it deals 3 damage to its target.



Pirates

Challenging Ship Carpenter [Tier 2, Not a Pirate] After upgrading your tavern level, add a random pirate to Bob’s Tavern.

Brackish smuggler [Tier 3, Pirate] At the end of your turn, if you have another pirate, add a gold coin to your hand.

Peggy brittlebone [Tier 4, Pirate] After adding a card to your hand, give another Pirate + 1 / + 1.

Tony two fangs [Tier 5, Pirate] Avenge (5): Make another pirate friend permanently gold.

Meddling Looter [Tier 6, Pirate] Every other turn, add a random golden minion to your hand.



Elementals

Smogger [Tier 3, Elemental] Battlecry: Give a friendly elemental stats equal to your tavern level.

Dazzling light spawn [Tier 4, Elemental] Avenge (2): Bob’s Tavern elementals have + 1 / + 1 for the rest of the game.

Recycling spectrum [Tier 4, Elemental] After playing an Elemental, its next upgrade costs (0).

Master of realities [Tier 6, Not an Elemental] Taunt. After a friendly Elemental gains stats, it gains + 1 / + 1.



Quilboar

Gemsplitter [Tier 3, Quilboar] After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, you gain a Blood Gem.



Neutral minions

Budding greenthumb [Tier 3] Avenge (3): Permanently grants adjacent minions + 2 / + 1.

Nidomatron Witch Wing [Tier 4] Avenge (3): Add a random Battlecry minion to your hand.



You can try an entirely new battleground meta when Hearthstone Patch 21.2 will be available tomorrow, August 31.