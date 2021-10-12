Guilty (Netflix) – Rock The Best Music

Nic Pizzolatto came to the fore with the excellent script for the first season of “True Detective”, an absolute masterpiece of television that had an interesting continuation, despite being unfairly beaten by a sector of critics, and a third delivery that kept the tone. Remarkable works but that could not match the excellence of the adventures of Woody Harrelson and Mathew Mc Conaghuey.

Although Pizzolatto’s success has been cemented in the field of television and feature-length literature, it has never achieved a title that consecrates it, although its career on the big screen is quite limited. With “Guilty”, from the hand of Netflix, he tries to green those laurels although, seeing the result, it does not seem that it will transcend.

Nic Pizzolatto adapts the Danish film of the same name, although on this occasion some situations are varied and, above all, the ending is much more optimistic than in Gustav Möller’s feature film. We continue to have a police officer referred to the ER for gross negligence. In one night he receives a call from a terrified woman who appears to have been kidnapped. The officer will try to unravel the case trying to redeem the error that has led him to that situation. A script in a single location, well carried out in an hour and a half that is seen with pleasure, with quality moments and a tension that colors the entire footage, although somewhat irregular. In this case, counting as the only scenarios the main room and an adjacent one of the emergency center plays in your favor and against you depending on the moment. Even so, the “libretto” has a rhythm and shows the good work of Pizzolatto.









In these types of films, a lot depends on how credible the practically only main character is, a Jake Gyllenhall who, like the middle tone, also ends up being irregular, alternating excessively histrionic moments with others of enormous expressive force. Its director Antonione Fuqua seems to give free rein to his interpretation concerned about a staging that plays with dark colors as a metaphor for the state of mind of the defeated policeman and the night hours where the story is set.

A Fuqua who has enjoyed a certain prestige in loose-budget productions, on numerous occasions with Denzel Washington as a “fetish actor” in hits such as “Training Day”, the two parts of “The Equalizer” or the failure of the “remake” of “The seven magnificents”. Perhaps that is why, in recent years, he had been confined to the documentary, although in 2021 he returns with two titles. This one that concerns us and the very inferior “Infinite”, an impossible science fiction with Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejlofor.

Compared to “Infinite”, Fuqua’s bet leaves him in a better place but “Guilty” stays halfway, gaining interest in various moments of its plot, a suspense that despite not being badly managed is poorly finished, with a direction without too much risk and allowing excesses in the performance of Gyllenhaal. A shame because the name of the acclaimed Pizzolatto and Fuqua’s solvency in action vehicles and investigations should have been able to offer a better result since “Guilty” had the roots to have become a remarkable production and not something that gets a fair pass. Of course, Netflix movies are already starting for the awards season, with well-known names in front of and behind the cameras. “Guilty” will not aspire to them but gives the “starting gun” to the films with the greatest projection and candidates for everything.