Google takes Apple as an example and sues Epic for “violating the Play Store contract” with the Fortnite case

After the precedent that Apple has established, Google has also presented a counterclaim to Epic Games for what they have established as “deliberately breach” your developer agreement from the Play Store. This action comes after Epic will sue Google in August 2020 for removing Fortnite from its app store and now this new action alleges that Epic has gotten unfairly rich at the expense of the company.

Recall that the Fortnite “Mega Drop” update gave players the opportunity to skip the payment methods of the Play Store and get items with discounts of 30%, that is, the commission that the company takes. Later, Google itself forced OnePlus to broke the agreement with Fortnite so that the application came pre-installed on the OnePlus 8.

In its document, Google mentioned that while developers and consumers they don’t have to use the Play Store, they are given the opportunity to choose between Android app stores and distribution channels. In these cases, the official platforms of the company are used, policies and agreements must be followed with device developers and manufacturers.

In addition, the company seeks a compensation for the economic amount you have lost from users accessing Epic’s external payment system.

Google paid for the Play Store to be the official manufacturers store

Although Google does not force you to use its platform, the original Epic lawsuit documents showed that the company did pay game developers and phone makers such as LG and Motorola to exclusively use the Play Store instead of other options, a reason cited in the United States for the antitrust lawsuit against Google.













Also according to these reports, in 2018 Google offered Epic $ 208 million to bring Fortnite to the Play Store, where they were willing to reduce 30% of profits to only 5%. Even according to the same documents in the original lawsuit, Google had considered acquiring Epic to solve the possible loss of income in the Play Store with the game.

Google wants to take advantage of the case of Apple, which won the process against Epic for enter an option to make purchases within the Fortnite application bypassing the App Store options. Although the resolution noted that Apple could not prevent developers from adding links to alternative paid sites, it did determine that Epic would pay those in Cupertino. million dollars to offset revenue that they stopped obtaining by their alternative means of purchase.