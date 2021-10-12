Fury for the feminist and ‘chic’ Dior shirt worn by Penelope Cruz in ‘Parallel Mothers’

Penelope Cruz She often relies on Chanel to look great on red carpets. Just remember the impressive dressed in black mikado with a white silk tulle skirt from the Couture fall-winter 2021/2022 collection that she chose for the latest fashion show Venice Film Festival, or the silver ballerina style With which raised the Volpi Cup for its role in ‘Parallel mothers’, Nevertheless, the ‘Almodóbar girl’ is also a ‘Dior girl’ in the last film by the Manchego director, where he looks various garments of the ‘maison’.

Of all those that looks in the film Janis (Pe), the one that has attracted the most attention has been a simple white t-shirt with a feminist phrase with a whole story behind. It is one of the recent most emblematic designs of the French house, which has as its motto ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ (‘we should all be feminists’), inspired by the essay and TED talk by the writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who is a Nigerian writer whose 2014 work (titled that) focuses on feminism, immigration, and sexism.

First woman in charge of Dior

For his first collection, to Maria Grazia Chiuri, who in 2016 had just taken the reins of Dior, it occurred to him to plant that message on a cotton T-shirt, an ode to equality. After all, she was the first woman to run the storied brand, and she wanted to make her mark, as well as pave the way for other designers.









In the collections of the 57-year-old Roman creator, the feminism and romanticism and the artisan women through whose expert hands Dior dresses pass. Previously, he had already opted for this common thread in his work to Fendi and Valentino, houses where he began his career after graduating from the Istituto Europeo di Design.

The T-shirt with the feminist message that Penelope wears on the ribbon was presented as part of the firm’s Spring-Summer 2017 collection, and it was a success on the streets as it was worn by glittering influencers such as Chiara ferragni or Aimee Song, among other.

For solidarity purposes

Thanks to Almodóvar’s film, the design has gone viral again. In addition, for those ‘fashion victims’ who want to wear it, they can find it on the Dior website. It is sold, in black and white, for 620 euros and part of this amount goes to the Clara Lionel Foundation, which started the singer Rihanna in 2012 to launch programs to combat poverty and inequality.

In addition to this iconic t-shirt, Penelope wears other Dior designs in the film, such as a reversible merino wool bomber jacket from the Fall-Winter 2020-2021 ready-to-wear collection.