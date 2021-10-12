Fortnite x Monopoly: this is the collaboration with the board game

Fortnite he never ceases to surprise locals and strangers with collaborations of all kinds. One of the collaborations most recent is with Monopoly, the finance board game. We tell you everything we know about this next collaboration, which belongs to the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite x Monopoly: everything we know

New Monopoly Fortnite Collector’s Edition

At around 2:10 p.m. CEST on Friday, September 24, 2021, the pakchunk1009-WindowsClient.pak file was decrypted from the Fortnite Battle Royale file system. Within it we can find the following objects, which are the monopoly chips. Through datamining techniques and tools, we have been able to access this content, and we show it to you just below:

Scottish Terrier backpacking accessory

Backpacking accessory Rubber Duck

Kitten backpacking accessory

Tyrannosaurus Rex backpacking accessory

Penguin backpacking accessory

Racing Car Backpacking Accessory

Backpacking Accessory Top Hat

Backpacking Accessory Warship

They are backpacks based on the pieces with which we play the Monopoly board game. as can be seen with a simple quick Google search:









Decrypted backpacks are Monopoly tokens

We do not know what kind of collaboration the people of Epic Games have in mind with Hasbro, the distributor that owns the rights to Monopoly. Taking into account that these objects have the “ItemShop” label, they would arrive at the store, without further ado. Among the other files in the .pak file that includes the backpacks in Fortnite we have not found anything to suggest that there may be missions or challenges to unlock this content for free inside the game.

At 6:00 p.m. CEST on 10/01/2021, Epic Games announced what the collaboration is all about: Buying a new Fortnite Monopoly, you get a code to get the Monopoly token backpacks within Fortnite Battle Royale before they get to the store.

