Fortnite Season 8: how to travel on foot in Misty Meadows to earn 30 thousand XP | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Dire has officially landed on the island Fortnite and he has brought five new missions with him as part of the Wolf Pack quest line. This represents the last chance for players to rack up a large amount of XP and unlock more Battle Pass rewards. The players of Fortnite they can start completing their missions at any time.

Players will first need to find Dire and complete the first four stages before reaching the final stage, which is traveling on foot in Misty Meadows.

Dire can be found on Camp Cod, which is the island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. There is a bridge connecting the island to the mainland, but Camp Cod is one of the most popular islands on the map of Fortnite.

It has a lot of loot and is sure to become even more popular with the arrival of the Dire NPC. The chat icon that appears when players approach will indicate exactly where Dire is on the island at the moment.

The players of Fortnite They will have to complete the first four stages, which involve a wide variety of locations, to get to the fifth and final stage, so it is unlikely that they will be able to do it all in one match. Players can land at Misty Meadows directly to complete this final stage.









FORTNITE | Tutorial to meet the challenge

200 meters is all players need to travel to complete this challenge, so landing and running will easily satisfy you. To really make sure the players of Fortnite Do it quickly, they can land on the ground far away from the building they intend to loot and run. As they loot and fight, the distance will also accumulate, so it shouldn’t take long.

The full list of your challenges from Questline along with the XP totals are as follows:

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet or Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) – 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) – 30,000 XP

