Fortnite Season 8: how to enter El Parallel?

The Parallel is one of the main novelties of the new map of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. It is a parallel dimension inhabited by the evil cube monsters. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to enter El Parallel and how to defeat cube monsters:

How to enter El Parallel in Fortnite Season 8? Where to find cube monsters?

At the start of a game in any game mode (Solo, Duos, Trios, Squads, Team Fight), a random named location on the map will be invaded by The Parallel. This is represented by the name of said location in orange, plus a huge bubble of the same color in this place:

In the example in the image, Costa Believer is being invaded by El Parallel

If we go inside, we will run into monsters from the cube, hostile enemies controlled by the AI ​​that will attack us as soon as they see us. If we defeat them, we will get parallel weapons (one of the new types of weapons), and cube monster parts, one of the new Manufacturing materials of weapons and objects. What’s more, in these areas there is low gravity.









We eliminate monsters from the cube in El Parallel

The other way to enter El Parallel is to enter one of the purple portals that appear randomly throughout the island.. These portals constantly appear and disappear in random places.

We can temporarily enter El Parallel through one of the portals that appear randomly

We will have a time limit to face and defeat a horde of cube monsters; depending on how well we do it, we can get better loot as a reward upon completion of the wave:

We enter through a portal to El Parallel and face monsters from the cube

In short, entering El Parallel is risky, but if we are good at playing, we can get succulent loot in the form of many weapons and objects, with the possibility, in addition, of being able to upgrade parallel weapons to high rarities (Epic and Legendary) if we have obtained many monster fragments from the cube.