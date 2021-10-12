Fortnite Season 8: how to eliminate the Cube Monster with melee weapons | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Dire has landed on the map of Fortnite, representing the last NPC to arrive and bring a new quest line, which comes across as the last chance for players to rack up some XP and unlock more Battle Pass rewards.

The fourth stage of your search is to eliminate Cube Monsters on Sideways with a melee weapon. To do that, players must first find Dire and then complete the first three challenges. Here’s how to do it.

FORTNITE | Tutorial to overcome the challenge

Camp Cod is the location of I’ll say, the last NPC to arrive on the island Fortnite. This is the small island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. The river flows directly into him. When players arrive, the chat icon will appear, highlighting Dire’s exact location at the time.









The first stage in your challenge set is to make an emote at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Fort crumpet or the weather station. The second is to damage wildlife with melee weapons, and the third is to destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park.

The fourth stage is to eliminate Cube Monsters on the Sideways with a melee weapon. Since there are no other melee weapons, the pickaxe will be the weapon here. Players will need to eliminate five to complete this challenge.

Sideways will always cover one POI in each match, but there are also Sideways anomalies that will qualify for this challenge. Inside, players must kill five Cube Monsters. The smallest monsters (and the ones that don’t glow yellow) are the easiest to make.

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet or Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) – 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) – 30,000 XP

