Fortnite: Rick Grimes Skin from The Walking Dead now available – How to get it?

During this weekend Fortnite Battle Royale I received for your current Season 8: Cubic new special skins on the occasion of the Halloween 2021 event that has already started in the video game. Undoubtedly one of the aspects that have most surprised the community is the character of Rick grimes, one of the protagonists of The Walking Dead series which is now available in the Item Shop on any of its platforms. Next here we tell you all details, prices and accessories that are included of this character.

It has shown us how to travel the paths of this life and the next. Get the Rick Grimes outfit in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/RaTEdQBHX7– Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) October 10, 2021

How to get the Rick Grimes skin in Fortnite? – Prices and contents

The Rick Grimes skin from The Walking Dead and its different cosmetics is available in the Fortnite item store from Sunday October 10 from 2021 at 02:00 CEST. In addition, the Rick Grimes skin includes his variant style titled Winter Rick Grimes. We can find the Rick Grimes set in the “Pact of Survival” section of the store and you can acquire in exchange for turkey in the object store of absolutely all platforms of the video game. Along with Rick, it should also be noted that the skins of Daryl Dixon and Michonne have returned, also from The Walking Dead series that premiered during the past Season 5.









This is the rick grimes set, its accessories in Fortnite and all its prices:

Rick Grimes Bundle: for 1,900 V-Bucks; Includes Rick Grimes skin, his alternate style and all his accessories.

for 1,900 V-Bucks; Includes Rick Grimes skin, his alternate style and all his accessories. Rick Grimes Skin: for 1,500 V-Bucks; Includes Rick’s skin and his Sheriff’s Bag backpack.

for 1,500 V-Bucks; Includes Rick’s skin and his Sheriff’s Bag backpack. Pickup Tool Crusher: for 500 V-Bucks.

for 500 V-Bucks. Satlite hang glider destroyed: for 800 V-Bucks.

We do not know how long they will be for sale this skin and its accessories, but as always, if you want it, we recommend you get it as soon as it is available so as not to miss it. In addition, we point out that this suit and its objects are only static and do not provide any playable advantage in Fortnite game modes.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and overcome all the challenges of the season with ease.