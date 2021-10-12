Fortnite: Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is now available in the Battle Royale

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Epic Games continues to bring new content to Fortnite and this includes material from collaborations. You may remember that 1 year ago an association with The walking dead thanks to which Daryl Dixon and Michonne outfits appeared. Well, if you were hoping to see another leading character in the series, we have good news for you, as a new one has just arrived Fortnite.

It had been found in the Battle Royale archives that new content from The walking dead to Fortnite and this weekend clues were found in the Microsoft Store (via Comic Book) that seemed to confirm the debut of Rick Grimes, one of the main protagonists of the television series of The walking dead.

You can now buy the Rick Grimes skin at Fortnite

It didn’t take long for Epic Games to confirm that Rick Grimes would be the new character in Fortnite It was already available through the in-game store as an Epic Rank Outfit with a value of 1,500 V-Bucks. As part of this new collaboration, a new pickaxe is also available, the Smasher, which costs 500 V-Bucks, and the Destroyed Satellite hang glider, which has a value of 800 V-bucks. If you want to get all these new cosmetic items at a lower price, then you should buy the Rick Grimes Bundle, which is sold for 1,900 V-Bucks; that is, with a 900 V-Buck discount.

New The Walking Dead items in Fortnite (Image: Epic Games)

To celebrate this new addition, Daryl Dixon and Michonne outfits, which debuted almost 1 year ago and are sold for 1800 V-Bucks each, are also available in the store. Best of all, the Survival Pact Bundle is also on sale, thanks to which you can get both characters for just 2500 V-Bucks; that is, it has a discount of 1100 V-Bucks. But you have to buy them quickly, because the discount will be available for a very limited time.









What did you think of the new skin of The walking dead on Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

