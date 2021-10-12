Friday, October 15, 2021
Fortnite: Lars Pack Now Available; price and contents

By Vimal Kumar
From September 6, 2021, the Lars pack Is available in Fortnite. Here we show you how this is new skin: Lars, belonging to the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2; What is your price, and that content bring:

Fortnite: this is the Lars Pack

Lars is part of one of the new Save the World mode starter packs from Fortnite, though It also brings content that we can use in Battle Royale and Creative modes from the Epic Games video game.

fortnite chapter 2 season 7 pack skin lars save the world how to get it

We can find Lars’s pack in the Save the World turkey shop.

These are all Lars items in Fortnite; at a price of € 15.99:




fortnite chapter 2 season 7 pack skin lars save the world how to get it

Image of the Lars Pack purchase window
  • Access to the Cooperative campaign Save the World by Fortnite
  • Hero Lars (only available in Fortnite: Save the World)
  • Skin Lars (only available in Battle Royale and Creative)
  • Stormy Rattles Backpacking Accessory (only available in Battle Royale and Creative)
  • Harvesting tool Missile propeller (only available in Barrle Royale and Creative)
  • Robo-Lok Challenges (Get up to 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 X-Ray tickets for completing Save the World daily missions)

fortnite chapter 2 season 7 pack skin lars save the world how to get it

Official Lars Pack Art in Fortnite

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

  • Save the World Starter Packs are obtained by paying with real money. They are only available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, although if we buy them on one of these platforms, we can use the content compatible with Battle Royale and Creative also on mobile phones and Nintendo Switch.
  • There are objects that we can only use in certain game modes; some of them will only be available in Save the World, while others can only be used in Battle Royale and Creative.
  • Battle Royale and Creative compatible items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration


Vimal Kumar
