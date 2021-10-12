Friday, October 15, 2021
Fortnite is updated with two new weapons and critical bug fixes

By Vimal Kumar
This Tuesday a new update was released for Fortnite (v18.20 on PC, v3.34 on consoles), in which Epic games has focused on fixing some critical bugs in the game, though it also brings some love to players with two new weapons.

Combat Assault Rifle and Combat Submachine Gun return to Fortnite

The two weapons featured in Fortnite this week are the Combat Assault Rifle and Combat Submachine Gun. However, these cannot be used yet and only one will become available in the battle royale. As in the past, these two weapons will have to be “funded” with gold bars on the donation boards. The first to reach 100% financing will become available on the island.




Major bug fixes in Fortnite

The following bugs and bugs have been fixed in Fortnite:

• Fixed an issue where players were unable to use a fishing pole when in the passenger seat of a speedboat or in the back of an OG Bear truck.
• Fixed a bug that caused the battle pass page unlock progress to not always work correctly.
• Fixed a bug where players on other consoles could not hear Nintendo Switch players in voice chat.


