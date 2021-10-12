Fortnite: invisibility trick discovered in the Battle Royale with the Iron Man skin | Mexico | Spain | Epic Games | SPORTS-PLAY

Fortnite is a high-quality game that generally doesn’t suffer from game-breaking glitches or bugs. They experience them, like all games, but they have a dedicated team that works around the clock to fix them when they arise. However, glitches do crop up from time to time, and players find and take advantage of them.

A new glitch has emerged involving the Iron Man aspect of Chapter 2 Season 4 with Nexus War. Here’s how players can take advantage of it while it’s still active.

This bug is a small niche and does not have a wide range of applications. It is limited only to the limited time mode of Late Game Arena for now. Nevertheless, Late Game Arena is a very popular LTM, so players who have the Iron Man skin can take advantage of it. It works if players start the game as Tony Stark. They will also need to load in Late Game Arena LTM.

This LTM mimics a late game scenario with a lot of people in a very small area. Eliminations are fast and furious in this mode. Once the players of Fortnite reach 10 total kills, they can enable the glitch. Upon completing their 10th elimination, players must wear the built-in emote that comes with Tony Stark’s mask and dress up as Iron Man.









This will make the player invisible to other players of Fortnite and it will give them a huge advantage in the LTM. However, depending on when the 10th elimination comes, it may be too late in the game to make a difference.

FORTNITE | Glass bridge

The Glass Bridge minigame by The Squid Game it is certainly a challenge, because the participants can only rely on their luck. 16 players are assigned random numbers and must cross the bridge before time runs out.

With each step, a glass of the bridge breaks. Jumping on the wrong glass will cause players to fall and be eliminated.

Map Code: 2865-1481-0812

